Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega got a boost in today’s GOP congressional primary race from Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who appeared at campaign stops with her twice on Monday in Fredericksburg and Woodbridge.
Cruz and Vega addressed a crowd of about 200 people at the Harbor Grille during their stop in Woodbridge Monday night. Vega spoke for about 10 minutes, telling the crowd in a rushed and raised voice that she is running for Congress to “save America,” which she said is “headed down the wrong path!”
Vega, 36, was the first Latina elected to the Prince William Board of Supervisors, a position she won in 2019. Vega’s parents immigrated to the U.S. from El Salvador during that country’s more than decade-long civil war. She is a Texas native but mostly grew up in Northern Virginia. Republicans consider her a rising star who can appeal to conservative Latinos, an important and growing voting block for their party.
During her speech, Vega touched on education and parents’ rights, issues that helped fuel Republican Gov. Glenn Younkin’s upset win over former governor Terry McAuliffe (D) in 2021. Vega said tax dollars “are not to go toward funding left-wing rhetoric ideology,” adding: “I do not co-parent with the government.”
Vega then criticized Democratic support for LGBTQ rights, saying: “We have a Democrat Party that is so disconnected from the American people that they are more focused on telling our sons to be daughters and our daughters to be sons. And we’ve had enough!”
Vega’s words were met with comments of “That’s right, that’s right,” from the crowd, along with loud cheers and clapping.
Vega is locked in what is believed to be a close race for the Republican nomination to run for Virginia’s 7th District congressional seat in November. The winner will face two-term U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D), who already has more than $4.3 million to spend on the race.
There are six candidates vying for the nomination. Besides Vega, they include state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-17th, of Spotsylvania County; Stafford Board of County Supervisors Chair Crystal Vanuch; Spotsylvania County Supervisor David Ross; Derrick Anderson, a Spotsylvania resident and U.S. Army Green Beret who graduated from Georgetown Law School and served in the Trump administration; and Gina Ciarcia, a teacher and homeschool advocate who made an unsuccessful bid for the House of Delegates against Del. Candi King, D-2nd, in 2021.
Bill Card, a former chairman of the Prince William Republican Committee, attended the rally and said Vega has strong support in the county as a trusted conservative voice. Vega has voted against the county’s budget in recent years because she objected to raising residents’ real estate tax bills.
“I think we in the conservative movement are confident she is principled, and her conservative values are deeply rooted,” Card said.
Vega works as an auxiliary Prince William County Sheriff’s Deputy and says she was drawn to law-enforcement after her brother was “gunned down and almost killed” by someone affiliated with the MS-13 gang.
She and her husband, Rene, have two children, a 14-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son. The family lives in the Prince William County area of Manassas.
Cruz, R-Texas, called Vega “a fantastic candidate” and “the strongest conservative who can win” in the November general election.
Cruz fired up the crowd at the Woodbridge rally by criticizing President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and blaming their leadership for inflation that “is galloping out of control,” crime that is “skyrocketing across the country” and “chaos on the southern border.”
Cruz also decried COVID-19 restrictions made by “petty, authoritarian tyrants” who he said shut down small businesses, stores, restaurants, bars, gyms, churches and schools.
Cruz also made fun of mask rules on airplanes and in restaurants calling it “mask theater.”
“You remember the idiotic rules? If you’re on a plane, you must, must, must wear a mask unless you have a peanut, and if you pick up the peanut – you might be sitting in the middle between two people – but if you pick up the peanut, you take the mask off,” Cruz said. “…And I have a theory on this: Peanuts cure COVID,” he joked.
In Virginia, mask mandates for stores and restaurants were dropped more than a year ago, in May 2021, long before COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations soared at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, driven by the omicron variant.
The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s order requiring masks on airplanes, trains and other forms of public transportation was struck down in April not because masks were deemed ineffective but because a federal judge ruled that the CDC lacked the jurisdiction to enforce mask mandates on public transportation.
The CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in areas where transmission is at “high” or in any setting for those who want to reduce their risk of contracting the virus.
Numerous CDC studies have found that mask-wearing mitigates the spread of the coronavirus. The CDC calls masking is “a critical public health tool” and says on its website: “Wearing a well-fitted mask along with vaccination, self-testing, and physical distancing … reduc[es] the chance of spreading COVID-19.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
