The City of Manassas Park named a road “Naylor Drive” in its new downtown area, Park Central, to honor the legacy of the historic Naylor family. The late Samuel and Nellie Naylor were enslaved at the Liberia House and eventually settled in Manassas Park when they were emancipated after the Civil War.
The street sign was unveiled in a Juneteenth dedication ceremony attended by many members of the Naylor family and city officials.
Naylor Drive and Park Central Plaza intersect in front of the new Manassas Park City Hall complex located at 100 Park Central Plaza.
The Naylor family members present at the ceremony, many of whom travelled long distances to attend, are all descendants of Samuel and Nellie Naylor. The couple was enslaved at Liberia House, an historic plantation in what is now the City of Manassas. The plantation was one of the most successful in the area and relied on the labor of nearly 90 enslaved people who are mostly known only by their first names.
Samuel and Nellie Naylor were born into slavery, Samuel in 1798 and Nelly in 1799. They married and raised seven children while enslaved by the Weir family who owned Liberia House. When the Weir family fled Liberia House during the Civil War, the house was left to be cared for by the Naylors, said Rachel Goldberg, programs coordinator for the City of Manassas, who spoke during the ceremony.
Liberia House was one of the few significant structures in the area to survive the Civil War. Historians believe it was due to the “perseverance and efforts” of the Naylor family, Goldberg said.
When Nellie Naylor was emancipated, William Weir gave her 12.5 of his 2,000 acres “for the love and affection of their faithful servant,” likely because of her efforts protecting the house and property, said Goldberg.
Samuel Naylor purchased his freedom and also saved $500, which he used to buy 50 acres of land in what is now Manassas Park. Samuel farmed his land until he died in 1872. Nellie Naylor remained in the area with her children until she passed away in 1896.
Goldberg said the Naylors and their children had a “broad scope of influence and a significant impact on this area” from helping to develop the City of Manassas to founding the First Baptist Church in Manassas. The Naylors’ daughter Sarah, known as Sally, still lived in her mother’s home on Centreville Road in Manassas Park in 1920 at the age of 83, Goldberg said.
Robert B. Naylor, who also attended the ceremony, said recognizing his ties to the Naylor family was a struggle until he used an Ancestry DNA test in 2016 to find out more about his family’s history. That’s when he learned that Samuel and Nellie Naylor were his fourth great-grandparents.
It was then, when Robert B. Naylor was 53 years old, that he first learned he is Black. Putting the pieces together, he learned that after World War I, his grandfather couldn’t find a job and because he “‘passed for white’ [he] decided to shed his heritage for better economic and social opportunities. Imagine that -- having to give up your lineage so that you can get a job and feed your family,” Robert B. Naylor said.
Now, Robert B. Naylor is vice president and founding member of the Naylor Family Historical Society. He thanked the Manassas Park City Council for naming the street for his family.
“Any street dedication of a family’s name is a distinct and special honor, but to have one in front of the heart of a city’s government that represents the welfare and best interests of the community is even more meaningful and extraordinary.”
Construction on the first phase of Manassas Park’s new Park Central downtown area is nearly complete and scheduled to open in a July 16 ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new city hall building will house the city’s new public library and a coffee shop and will feature a splash pad outside for young families. The city’s new development aims to create a downtown for Manassas Park and generate new tax revenue. The project includes 300 new townhome condominiums, a movie theater, restaurants and retail all adjacent to the VRE commuter rail station and a planned new parking garage.
City Manager Laszlo Palko has been shepherding the development of the public-private development for the last several years. At the commemoration, Palko said, “this is the heart of our city, so it’s only fitting that Naylor Drive and the legacy of that family is part of the heart of our city.”
Palko added that naming of Naylor Drive will “recognize always that our city’s part of a welcoming and diverse community.”
Manassas Park Councilmember Darryl Moore said that he immediately thought of the Naylor name when he learned there was an opportunity to name a street in the new Park Central area. He thanked the members of the Manassas Park City Council for voting in favor of the name about six months ago, but said Juneteenth was a “fitting day” to officially name the new street. “Juneteenth, for some of us in this country, is a true Independence Day, where emancipation from slavery finally took effect for all of the United States. It is a day to celebrate and to remember hard work and sacrifices of an enslaved people,” Moore said.
Moore acknowledged the importance of Park Central’s success to the future of Manassas Park and why he suggested the Naylor name be a part of it.
“The street we dedicate today to the Naylor family is a street that will play an important and a vital role in our development and success of our new downtown Park Central. The Naylor name personifies and symbolizes hard work, hope, new beginnings and that the best is yet to come.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
