Local commuters who use OmniRide buses to get to Washington, D.C., the Pentagon and Tysons Corner will see their fares rise from $6.90 to $9 each way on July 1, as part of an effort to raise more revenue for the bus system, which is pressed by lower commuter ridership and rising costs.
That’s according to OmniRide Executive Director Bob Schneider who presented OmniRide’s $36.9 million budget for fiscal year 2024 to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday, April 4.
Local bus service within the county will still be free of charge. The change was made during the pandemic and has resulted in the largest number of local riders in years, Schneider said.
The bus service needs to raise its commuter fares partially to offset rising diesel fuel costs and an 11% increase in its contract with Keolis, the private company that hires and manages the service’s bus drivers, Schneider said.
However, the largest contributor to the increased fares is declining ridership, which he said is the result of people working from home at least a few days a week. According to Schneider, the average commuter now only uses the bus three days a week as opposed to five days a week.
“We ironically have just as many people riding the bus as before, but they’re not riding as often, they’re not five-day-a-week commuters,” Schneider said.
Schneider said that to collect as much revenue as OmniRide did before the pandemic—a large part of which comes from transportation allowances given to federal employees—the service has to increase bus fares for those who use the commuter routes.
“The goal is not to punish our passengers; the goal is to bring in revenue that we’re just not receiving right now because we don’t have the same ridership frequency,” Schneider said.
Schneider also said OmniRide plans to implement a pass program for riders who ride the commuter buses but do not receive work-related transportation subsidies.
Local ridership, however, has increased since the pandemic, particularly on the county’s western side. The company’s microtransit service, which runs in certain areas and is similar to Uber or Lyft, has also been successful, according to Schneider.
“Our ridership locally is better than pre-pandemic,” Schneider said. “We had the best local ridership that we have ever had, even before I arrived.”
The bus service plans to overhaul its local routes on the eastern side of the county in 2024 and add a new commuter route along the I-95 corridor.
In eastern Prince William County, OmniRide plans to discontinue its flex-routing service, which allows buses to go off-route to pick up passengers. It will be replaced with fixed-route service that will be “more streamlined, more efficient and more direct,” according to OmniRide’s website.
“At one point in time, (flex routing) made a lot of sense, but for where we want to go, and the volume of services in eastern Prince William County, it’s time to make that move,” Schneider said.
OmniRide also plans to introduce a paratransit service for disabled riders, which will help make up for the loss of route diversions for people who cannot walk to bus stops.
OmniRide is planning to hold a public comment period on the changes in fares and routing before they are enacted. OmniRide will also hold a public comment period about the restructuring of the eastern county routes, Schneider said.
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
