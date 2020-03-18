OmniRide is no longer charging fares for local and “Metro Express” rides. Fares will continue to be charged on OmniRide Express commuter buses, but only through SmarTrip cards.
The changes are an effort to reduce interaction between riders and bus drivers and to allow riders to board quickly “and self-distance more effectively,” according to an Omniride press release.
OmniRide Metro Express buses make trips to the Springfield Metro station from stops in the Interstate 95 corridor and to the Tysons Corner Metro station from stops around Manassas and the Linton Hall corridor in Gainesville.
Ridership on the local and Metro Express buses has been down significantly since the federal government and many private employers switched mostly to teleworking late last week, said Christine Rodrigo, OmniRide spokeswoman.
"The fares we’re collecting on those routes is much lower due to decreased travel, so going fare-free during this pandemic doesn’t have the same impact that it otherwise would," Rodrigo said in an email.
Bob Schneider, the executive director of the Potomac Rappahannock Transportation Commission, which operates OmniRide, made the decision based on authority given to him by the PRTC board following the January 2019 government shutdown, Rodrigo said.
It's not known yet how long the new policies will be in place, Rodrigo said.
Customers may purchase SmarTrip cards locally at Todos Supermarket and may reload their cards at Metro Station SmarTrip vending machines or online using a credit card.
Riders who want to purchase an OmniRide Day Pass or Weekly Pass for their SmarTrip card, and those purchasing passes for others, or in bulk, must make arrangements in advance by contacting OmniRide’s Customer Service Office at Omni@OmniRide.com or 703-730-6664.
In addition to those changes, the main lobby and outdoor restrooms at OmniRide’s Transit Center in Woobridge will be closed. An adjoining climate-controlled waiting area will remain open during regular hours, 6 a.m. – 7 p.m., as will an exterior covered waiting area.
Staff will open the main lobby only for mail/package delivery and for those with a prior appointment, the release said.
