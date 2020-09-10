Prince William County’s commuter bus system is operating on its “emergency service plan” Thursday due to a bus driver work stoppage sparked by disagreements over bonus payments and vacation time, according to OmniRide officials.
When the emergency service plan is in effect, OmniRide Express buses operate only to and from nearby Metro stations, instead of making trips all the way into the Pentagon and parts of Washington, D.C. Fares on Express buses are free this morning, OmniRide spokeswoman Alyssa Ludwiczak said in a Thursday morning press release.
“Local bus routes are also offering limited service due to a lack of operators, so passengers should expect delays,” Ludwiczak said in a news release.
Fares on OmniRide Local and Metro Express buses have been free since the spring to help reduce exposure to COVID-19.
Bus drivers are upset with OmniRide’s current service contractor, First Transit Inc., over issues including vacation time and bonus payments, the release said.
First Transit’s contract with OmniRide expires on Oct. 31, and a new service contractor, Keolis Transit Services, will take over OmniRide’s operations on Nov. 1, the release said.
“OmniRide is not directly involved in disputes between its contractor and their employees but has encouraged First Transit management – at both the local and corporate level – to address the operators’ concerns and make additional resources available to them,” the release said.
It's the second work stoppage to impact OmniRide since August 2019, when bus drivers walked off the job due to concerns about pay and other issues.
This is a developing story. Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
(1) comment
Didn’t Margaret Franklin just make that none of these babies got laid off despite ridership being down over 90%? Now they’re striking on the taxpayers dime?!?!?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.