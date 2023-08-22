Residents of Manassas and Manassas Park will soon have a new and free way to get around town on Saturdays, thanks to changes in OmniRide’s local bus service that kick in this Saturday.
OmniRide will be add free Saturday bus service starting Saturday, Aug. 26 in Manassas and Manassas Park.
Saturday timetables have been added to the new schedule brochures, and they are available from bus operators and online.
Like local buses and Metro Express buses, the new weekend service in Manassas and Manassas Park is free.
The service aims to give residents the opportunity to enjoy weekend recreation or travel to work. Riders can avoid dealing with local congestion on the way to destinations such as the mall, the movie theater, grocery stores and local parks, according to a news release.
The Saturday service routes include Local Manassas North (65N), Local Manassas to Manassas Park (67), OmniRide Connect microtransit in Manassas/Manassas Park and OmniRide Access paratransit in Manassas/Manassas Park.
It also includes the East-West Express (96) route that travels between Manassas and Woodbridge, the release said.
OmniRide is the operating name for the mobility services offered by the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission.
The organization provides local bus service in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park; Express service for commuters along the Interstate 95 and Interstate 66 corridors to employment centers in Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C.; and Metro Express, which connects riders with Metro Stations.
In addition, OmniRide’s Employer Services assists local employers who wish to establish or expand an employee transportation program.
For schedules and to plan your OmniRide trip, visit OmniRide.com.
