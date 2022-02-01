 Skip to main content
Older man suffers life-threatening injuries in Dale City house fire that displaced 6 adults, 1 child

Photo_News_Ridgefield fire.jpg

Prince William County firefighters break through the roof of a burning home in Dale City Tuesday morning after rescuing an older man inside the home. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was one of seven residents displaced by the fire.

 by John Calhoun

An older man suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to an area hospital for treatment late Tuesday morning after he was rescued from a double-alarm fire in his Dale City home, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials. 

Firefighters were dispatched to the 4000 block of Montega Drive at 11:24 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and arrived to find heavy fire and smoke conditions showing from the single-family home. Because of the extent of the fire and possible trapped victim, a second alarm was requested, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky. 

Photo_News_Ridgefield fire_three.jpg

A home on Montega Drive in Dale City caught fire Tuesday morning, leaving an older male resident with life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters located and rescued the adult male from the burning home and rendered immediate first aid. The man was transported via helicopter to a regional burn unit for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Smolsky said in a news release.  

The man was the only occupant home at the time of the incident, but a total of six adults and one child were displaced by the blaze. The Fire Marshal’s Office is still on the scene determining the cause of the fire, Smolsky said. 

