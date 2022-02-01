Older man suffers life-threatening injuries in Dale City house fire that displaced 6 adults, 1 child

An older man suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to an area hospital for treatment late Tuesday morning after he was rescued from a double-alarm fire in his Dale City home, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 4000 block of Montega Drive at 11:24 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and arrived to find heavy fire and smoke conditions showing from the single-family home. Because of the extent of the fire and possible trapped victim, a second alarm was requested, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
Firefighters located and rescued the adult male from the burning home and rendered immediate first aid. The man was transported via helicopter to a regional burn unit for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Smolsky said in a news release.
The man was the only occupant home at the time of the incident, but a total of six adults and one child were displaced by the blaze. The Fire Marshal’s Office is still on the scene determining the cause of the fire, Smolsky said.
