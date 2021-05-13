You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Old Gander Mountain vaccine clinic to begin inoculating 12- to 15-year-olds Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Photo_News_VaccinePace_Gander.JPG

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the old Gander Mountain retail store in Woodbridge switched to taking some walk-ins this past Thursday, April 28.

 staff photo

The community vaccination center at the old Gander Mountain store near Potomac Mills will begin giving COVID-19 vaccinations to 12- to 15-year-olds beginning tomorrow, Friday, May 14, according to the Prince William Health District.

The move follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authorization Wednesday of the use of the Pfizer vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds. On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of Pfizer in this age group.

“The decision by the FDA and CDC to expand and recommend the use of the vaccine among adolescents followed an in-depth review of available safety and efficacy data,” Prince William Health District spokeswoman Kathy Stewart said in a news release.

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use in 12- through 17-year-olds. The other two COVID-19 vaccines, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are not approved for anyone under 18. 

Kids and teens under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the old Gander Mountain store, Stewart said in the release.

If the child is accompanied by a guardian, the person must show proof of legal guardianship.

At the CVC, the parent or guardian must only verbally confirm a minor’s date of birth. Some private pharmacies or other providers, however, may require additional proof of age.

The CVC at the former Gander Mountain store is located at 14011 Worth Avenue, Woodbridge.

The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm, Mondays through Saturdays. 

“Appointments are highly recommended,” the release said, but walk-ins are also available, according to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, which is overseeing the operation of the CVC.

To make an appointment, visit vdh.virginia.gov and enter “25 miles” in the distance range. For vaccine type, select Pfizer.

To schedule an appointment at other vaccination sites in Virginia, go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA  or 877-829-4682. The call center hours will change on Monday, May 17, to 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.

According to VDEM, the following eight CVCs around the state are offering walk-in appointments for anyone age 12 and up to be vaccinated:

  • Portsmouth: Sportsplex
  • Petersburg: Virginia State University
  • Prince William County: old Gander Mountain store
  • Suffolk: Hilton Garden Inn
  • Fairfax (Tysons): Tysons Corner Mall
  • Virginia Beach: Virginia Beach Convention Center
  • Newport News: 13771 Warwick Boulevard in the former Sherwood Shopping Center
  • Hampton: Hampton Coliseum

For more information about COVID-19 in Virginia and the Commonwealth’s ongoing efforts in the pandemic, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters