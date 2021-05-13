Old Gander Mountain vaccine clinic to begin inoculating 12- to 15-year-olds Friday

The community vaccination center at the old Gander Mountain store near Potomac Mills will begin giving COVID-19 vaccinations to 12- to 15-year-olds beginning tomorrow, Friday, May 14, according to the Prince William Health District.
The move follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authorization Wednesday of the use of the Pfizer vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds. On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of Pfizer in this age group.
“The decision by the FDA and CDC to expand and recommend the use of the vaccine among adolescents followed an in-depth review of available safety and efficacy data,” Prince William Health District spokeswoman Kathy Stewart said in a news release.
Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use in 12- through 17-year-olds. The other two COVID-19 vaccines, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are not approved for anyone under 18.
Kids and teens under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the old Gander Mountain store, Stewart said in the release.
If the child is accompanied by a guardian, the person must show proof of legal guardianship.
At the CVC, the parent or guardian must only verbally confirm a minor’s date of birth. Some private pharmacies or other providers, however, may require additional proof of age.
The CVC at the former Gander Mountain store is located at 14011 Worth Avenue, Woodbridge.
The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm, Mondays through Saturdays.
“Appointments are highly recommended,” the release said, but walk-ins are also available, according to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, which is overseeing the operation of the CVC.
To make an appointment, visit vdh.virginia.gov and enter “25 miles” in the distance range. For vaccine type, select Pfizer.
To schedule an appointment at other vaccination sites in Virginia, go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682. The call center hours will change on Monday, May 17, to 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.
According to VDEM, the following eight CVCs around the state are offering walk-in appointments for anyone age 12 and up to be vaccinated:
- Portsmouth: Sportsplex
- Petersburg: Virginia State University
- Prince William County: old Gander Mountain store
- Suffolk: Hilton Garden Inn
- Fairfax (Tysons): Tysons Corner Mall
- Virginia Beach: Virginia Beach Convention Center
- Newport News: 13771 Warwick Boulevard in the former Sherwood Shopping Center
- Hampton: Hampton Coliseum
For more information about COVID-19 in Virginia and the Commonwealth’s ongoing efforts in the pandemic, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
