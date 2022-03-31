Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.