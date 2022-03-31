Old Bust Head Brewing Company last month became the first brewery in Virginia to implement carbon capture technology in its brewing process.
By capturing the waste carbon dioxide (CO2) produced during fermentation, the technology allows Old Bust Head to reuse the CO2 in other stages of the beer-making process rather than releasing the greenhouse gas into the atmosphere, the Warrenton-based brewery said in a statement. The carbon-capture unit – a blocky, gray machine called “CiCi” – will enable Old Bust Head to capture “more than 1,500 trees worth of waste CO2 from the brewing process each year,” the brewery said.
Old Bust Head brewmaster Jay Bergantim first came to Julie Broaddus, the brewery’s co-owner, with the idea of capturing waste CO2 with the CiCi unit in July 2021. It was only then, Broaddus admitted, that she “realized that the stuff bubbling in our tanks was CO2—and it was going up into the atmosphere.”
The decision to install the technology, Broaddus said, was “inspired by this desire to do all we possibly could for the environment.”
The carbon capture technology is the latest in a series of sustainable business practices implemented by Broaddus at Old Bust Head. The brewery has already installed solar panels, a geothermal system and other energy-efficient technology.
Broaddus is particularly motivated in her environmentalism, she said, by the memory of her late daughter, Finley Broaddus. Finley, a passionate environmental activist who passed away from liver cancer at 18, “was an exuberant, joyful person who had a serious concern about climate change,” Broaddus said.
When she first realized the brewery was releasing CO2 into the atmosphere, Broaddus said her thoughts immediately turned to Finley.
“She would never approve of us putting CO2 into the atmosphere,” Broaddus said.
The CiCi carbon-capture unit, unveiled March 13 in a ribbon-cutting on Finley’s birthday, was a birthday present for Finley, Broaddus said.
“Recaptured CO2 is not only better for the planet, it makes better beer; so that’s a win-win,” she added.
During the normal brewing process, CO2 generated during fermentation is funneled into buckets of water and released into the atmosphere. But with the CiCi unit, developed by Austin-based Earthly Labs, the waste gas is collected, dried and chilled to remove impurities and then turned into liquified CO2, which can be used for carbonation, said Bergantim.
Before implementing the new technology, Old Bust Head, like most other breweries, had to purchase CO2 to carbonate their beer, Broaddus explained. But the recaptured CO2, once purified, actually contains fewer impurities than the purchased CO2, thus improving the beer’s taste. The technology “makes us more self-reliant,” Broaddus added. “We hope to capture 100% of the CO2 we use in brewing.”
The amount of waste CO2 captured is varies on the type of beer, Bergantim said. For the Irish red ale fermenting earlier this month, he said, “the system has collected more than 300 pounds of CO2.”
Reach Liam Bowman at lbowman@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.