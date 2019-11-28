As cooking commences for the Thanksgiving holiday, local fire department officials are asking residents to remember that the common household oven is the leading cause of residential fires not only during the holidays but throughout the year.
In an effort to keep the celebration from prompting a 911 emergency call, officials are sharing a list of safety tips to ensure the holiday is memorable for all the right reasons. They include:
Stay in the kitchen while cooking on the stovetop. If you leave the kitchen, even briefly, turn off the stove. If baking, roasting, or broiling, set timers to remind you food is cooking.
Keep combustibles, such as oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains away from your stovetop.
Maintain a 3-foot safety zone for kids around stove and hot appliances. Turn pot handles away so young children are less likely to get burned.
Frying the turkey this year? Fire officials recommend buying a fried turkey from a grocery store or restaurant. If that’s not possible, consider an oil-less turkey fryer. Hot oil from a turkey fryer can cause serious burns and destroy property.
If you do have a fire:
If something catches on fire on your stovetop, slide a lid on the pan to smother the flames and turn off the burner. Do not remove the lid until the pan is completely cooled. Never pour water on a grease fire.
For an oven fire, immediately turn off the heat and close the oven door.
When in doubt, leave the house and then call 911. Close the door behind you to help contain the fire.
Remember, working smoke alarms save lives. Never disconnect the smoke alarms in your home, especially while cooking.
