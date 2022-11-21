A Prince William County school bus carrying students and staff on a field trip was involved in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning on U.S. 29 near the Manassas National Battlefield Park. But no students nor staff were injured, according to Prince William County police and school division officials.
The school bus was one of three carrying students from Lake Ridge Middle School to a field trip at the battlefield, according to Diana Gulotta, a Prince William County schools spokeswoman.
The bus was struck by an SUV. A VDOT vehicle was also involved in the incident, which took place at about 10:40 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 near the intersection of U.S. 29 and Groveton Road, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
No students nor staff were injured in the crash, Gulotta said.
No one involved in the crash was transported an area hospital via an ambulance, Carr said.
No further details were available Monday afternoon about the cause of the crash or exactly what happened.
Parents and guardians of the students involved were all notified of the crash, Gulotta said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.