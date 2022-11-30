Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined Prince William Board Chair Ann Wheeler and other officials in Fairfax County Tuesday to celebrate the full opening of the new Interstate 66 Express Lanes, which stretch for 22.5 miles between Va. 29 in Gainesville and the Capital Beltway.
The I-66 Express Lanes consist of four newly constructed toll lanes – two eastbound and two westbound -- that run adjacent to the highway’s six reconstructed general-purpose lanes. The five-year, $3.7 billion public-private partnership funded the new Express Lanes as well as one new free lane in each direction, offering drivers a total of 10 lanes across the roadway.
The western-most section of the new Express Lanes, 9 miles stretching from U.S. 29 in Gainesville to Va. 28 in Fairfax, opened in September. The final section opened to traffic ahead of schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 22, just in time for Thanksgiving holiday traffic.
A ‘gamechanger’ for Prince William
During the Nov. 29 ribbon-cutting ceremony, Wheeler, D-At Large, said the project “makes a difference” for Prince William County residents.
“It’s no secret that those of us out in Prince William County have been plagued with some of the worst commutes for decades going into D.C. That actually changes today,” she said. “This is a gamechanger for Prince William County. We are grateful -- as the second largest jurisdiction [in Virginia] with half a million people -- we are finally fully connected to our neighbors and the rest of Northern Virginia.”
With regard to the tolls, which can top $25 each way during morning and evening commutes, Wheeler said drivers have a choice of whether to use the Express Lanes. She noted that residents may want to pay the toll when rushing to the airport, like she recently did, but may not want to pay at other times.
The four Express Lanes, and the tolls they generate, subsidized the cost of adding the two new general-purpose lanes, which are free, Wheeler said.
“The people on the [Express Lanes] are bearing the cost of the extra lane[s],” she said, adding that “theoretically and technically you should have traffic move fast[er]” in general purpose lanes as well.
Eligible high-occupancy vehicles can use the Express Lanes for free. Like the Interstate 95 corridor, the I-66 Express Lanes will convert to HOV-3 on Monday, Dec. 5. Previously, the I-66 corridor had always required vehicles to have only two occupants to qualify as HOV, but that is changing now that the Express Lanes are fully open.
Wheeler said she believes more I-66 commuters will begin “slugging” to and from work as a result of the change. Slugging on I-66 is “already happening,” she added, and will increase “organically” like it did on I-95.
Slugging is an informal kind of carpooling by which drivers line up at commuter lots to pick up riders to fill their vehicles with at least two passengers, enabling them to use the HOV-3 lanes toll free.
In Prince William County, the I-66 project paid for two newer commuter parking lots: the University Boulevard lot near University Boulevard and U.S. 29 in Gainesville, which opened in 2019, and the new commuter lot at Century Park Drive and Va. 234 in Manassas dubbed the "Balls Ford commuter lot," which is scheduled to open this year, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Both lots were paid for through the public-private partnership that built the Express Lanes. The deal provided about $800 million for improvements in the I-66 corridor that were separate from the actual roadway.
In Prince William, those projects included the new Balls Ford Road interchange, now under construction, and a new structured parking garage planned for the Virginia Railway Express station in Manassas Park, which is scheduled to open in 2024.
Overall, the project added a total of 4,000 park-and-ride spaces with access to the Express Lanes throughout the I-66 corridor as well as enhanced commuter bus service, new ramps, improved interchanges and 11 miles of new bike and pedestrian trails.
“The commuter lots are already full and getting busy again,” Wheeler said. “The fact that you can get on right from the commuter lots -- jump on the bus and get right on the Express Lanes -- it’s pretty incredible.”
Segmented, dynamic tolling
In addition to the ramps from the commuter lots, drivers can access the I-66 Express Lanes from a variety of entrance points. Tolls are dynamic and change depending on traffic volumes to keep traffic flowing. Tolls are charged in segments and are posted on signs above the roadway so drivers can see how much they will have to pay between various points before they enter the lanes.
Motorists can estimate their toll costs online before hitting the road. The website uses “historical averages” to estimate toll pricing and notes that “actual tolls charged may vary depending on traffic congestion and the classification of the vehicle.”
For example, a driver entering the westbound toll lanes at 3 p.m. at I-495 and exiting at U.S. 50 could pay a toll of about $8.40. At 5 p.m., the same ride is estimated to cost $9.95, according to the website calculator.
If the driver continued to the Express Lanes’ western terminus at Va. 29, the estimated toll would be $23.80 at 3 p.m. and $26.85 at 5 p.m. Tolls are in effect 24 hours a day, every day.
Drivers are required to have an E-Z Pass transponder affixed to their windshield before using the lanes, although the technology will take a picture of vehicles’ license plates and send mailed bills for tolls if vehicles use them without a working transponder.
Drivers with at least three occupants in their vehicles should set their E-Z transponders to the “HOV On” mode to avoid paying the tolls. Motorcycles, commuter buses and school buses can drive in the I-66 Express Lanes toll free.
Vehicles not allowed to use the Express Lanes at any time include standard two-axle vehicles pulling a trailer or boat, extended large trucks and double-trailer semi-trucks. If an unpermitted vehicle uses the toll lanes, tolls charged will increase exponentially.
Public-private partnership
VDOT partnered with I-66 Express Mobility Partners -- a consortium of infrastructure companies – to build the Express Lanes and related projects. EMP issued the winning bid for the project in 2015. EMP funded the “mega-project” at no cost to Virginia taxpayers but with the help of initial tolls in the HOV-2 lanes, which began when the construction project kicked off in 2017.
EMP is made up of three firms: Cintra, the North American subsidiary of Ferrovial, a Spain-based infrastructure company; Meridiam, a France-based global investment company that specializes in sustainable public infrastructure; and APG Group, a global pension provider based in the Netherlands.
While the Commonwealth of Virginia maintains ownership of the Express Lanes through VDOT, EMP will operate the Express Lanes though 2066 under a 50-year contract.
The “partnership transferred the responsibility for financing and the risk management to the private sector, protecting Virginian's tax dollars while accelerating the delivery of this critically needed transportation project,” Youngkin said Tuesday.
“We hear lots about public private partnerships, but to see one come to fruition in this manner is a moment for everyone to get your textbooks out and write a case study, because this one was extraordinary,” he said.
An estimated toll of $23.80 at 3 p.m. and $26.85 at 5 p.m. from I-495 to Va 29 in Gainesville does not seem like a good deal for Prince William County residents. With three general purpose lanes, the same as before the project, traffic will continue to be problematic (and worsen) for those who can’t afford the HOT lanes as development spreads to the West. Absent concrete transit alternatives (in addition to the paltry bus service plans), it will only get worse for folks at the lower end of the income scale. Pray that you can work from home, mostly.
