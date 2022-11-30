Photo_News_Express Lanes open_lanes.jpg

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other officials marked the completion Tuesday, Nov. 29 of the five year, $3.7 billion effort to build tolled Express Lanes along Interstate 66. The project expanded the highway to five lanes in each direction. 

 Photo by Doug Stroud
Photo_News_Express lanes open_Younkin.jpg

Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined a Nov. 29 celebration of the I-66 Express Lanes full opening in Fairfax.
Ann Wheeler at I-66 Express lanes ceremony

Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, speaks during a Nov. 29 ceremony marking the completion of the $3.7 billion Interstate 66 Express Lanes project.
(1) comment

Socrates
Socrates

An estimated toll of $23.80 at 3 p.m. and $26.85 at 5 p.m. from I-495 to Va 29 in Gainesville does not seem like a good deal for Prince William County residents. With three general purpose lanes, the same as before the project, traffic will continue to be problematic (and worsen) for those who can’t afford the HOT lanes as development spreads to the West. Absent concrete transit alternatives (in addition to the paltry bus service plans), it will only get worse for folks at the lower end of the income scale. Pray that you can work from home, mostly.

