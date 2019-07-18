A Dale City family of five left home Wednesday night because their power was out.
Then, on Thursday morning, their house was destroyed by a fire, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
Fire crews were dispatched to the 3100 block of Burbank Lane in Dale City at 8:09 a.m. Thursday, July 18.
On arrival, crews encountered heavy fire conditions throughout the house and floors that were collapsing, according to a fire and rescue department Facebook post.
“Extensive efforts were needed to totally extinguish the fire,” the post said.
There were no injuries and no word yet on what started the blaze. Crews remained on the scene Thursday morning for overhaul operations.
The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to identify the cause of the fire, the Facebook post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.