Improvements at Va. 234 and Brentsville Road have been envisioned for many years. Land was purchased around the intersection in the 1990s with an eye on future improvements.
Now, with funding from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, a new interchange with bridges, ramps and pedestrian facilities will be ready for motorists in about two years, according to a Prince William County news release.
The new intersection will include two new bridges that will carry traffic on Brentsville Road and Prince William Parkway over Va. 234. Currently, there are two intersections there -- one at Brentsville Road and one at Prince William Parkway -- that are just 750 feet apart.
The improvements aim to keep traffic moving at both points to alleviate a major source of congestion along the existing Va. 234.
The project is being funded through a $54.9 million grant from the NVTA using the agency's "regional funding," generated by the slightly higher sales tax paid in NVTA jurisdictions.
Prince William County and NVTA officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, March 28, to mark the start of the construction project.
“The Route 234 corridor is a vital corridor in Prince William County and the Northern Virginia region, and this section of the corridor carries almost 40,000 vehicles daily,” said Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler in the news release.
“This project is also an integral part of a larger mobility plan in the western end of Prince William County along the Route 234 corridor.”
The Prince William County Department of Transportation will oversee the design-build project that is expected to be completed in two years. Design-build means design and construction on the project will proceed in tandem so the project can be completed more quickly, the release said.
The project came to the county as an unsolicited bid, meaning Wagman Heavy Civil, Inc. put in an offer to build the interchange. Without the unsolicited bid and NVTA funding, the project might not have started for some years to come, the county release said.
Wagman will work with Rinker Design Associates as a design-build team along with the Virginia Department of Transportation as the project proceeds. NVTA determined the project was important to the corridor, the release said.
“It’s unusual that NVTA will fund an entire project. The fact that we did [shows] how important this project is, not just for Prince William County, but for the entire region,” NVTA Chair Phyllis J. Randall said in a statement.
Improvement to the intersection will ease traffic so people will spend less time in their cars.
“Ultimately, this project is designed to reduce congestion [and] bottlenecks at Va. 234 and Brentsville Road by allowing free-flow traffic for the most congested movements,” Wheeler said. “It will also include the multi-modal transportation network within the Coles District … through the construction of shared-use paths for pedestrians and cyclists in and out of the interchange.”
