A 77-year-old Dale City woman has died as a result of injuries she sustained in a house fire late Saturday night.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 15000 block of Concord Drive in Dale City at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 after area residents reported the fire. Crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the home. Upon entry, they rescued the victim, and immediate life-saving efforts were administered, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, Smolsky said in a news release.
The victim has not yet been identified by fire and rescue officials.
Another occupant was not home at the time of the fire, Smolsky said in a news release.
The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office, the release said.
The home sustained extensive damage in the fire, and the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.
The home was not equipped with smoke detectors, the release said.
“When properly installed and maintained, working smoke alarms save lives and protect against injury and loss due to fire,” Smolsky said in the release. “They play a vital role in one’s home fire escape plan by providing an early warning allowing individuals time to escape a home fire.”
The presence of working smoke alarms doubles occupants’ chances of surviving a home fire, Smolsky said.
Learn more about smoke alarms at pwcva.gov/smoke alarms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.