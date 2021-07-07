Occoquan Town Council unanimously approves smaller 'Mill at Occoquan' condo, retail project

The scaled-down, six-story “Mill at Occoquan” condominium and retail project was approved unanimously Tuesday night by the Occoquan Town Council, more than three years after it was first proposed.
“I’m very pleased,” the project’s developer, Kevin Sills, of Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Investments, said in an interview after the meeting. He acknowledged the process took longer than he had anticipated.
A few more steps remain before Sills can begin construction on the new building. Occoquan’s Architectural Review Board must approve the design of the building, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency must a review its impact on the floodplain along the bank of the Occoquan River.
Sills couldn’t give an estimate on when construction would begin but said he anticipated it would take about a year to complete.
“Hopefully, we will get the quickest, most beautiful product we can do,” Sills said.
The Mill at Occoquan will include 52 condominiums as well as a ground-floor-level restaurant and retail space. A parking garage is also in the works and will be mostly underground. The project will include a 350-foot riverwalk and a paddleboard ramp, both open to the public.
The building will sit on about 1 acre of waterfront property along the Occoquan River near the end of Mill Street. The area is now home to older retail buildings and a dry dock.
The current design represents a “sea change” from what was first proposed, said Occoquan Town Councilman Eliot Perkins, who is also chairman of the town’s planning commission.
“The developer and his team, over time, have shown a seriousness and a commitment to create a project that is worthy of Occoquan,” Perkins said.
“The Mill at Occoquan has become something that I believe strongly and confidently will become very good and very positive for Occoquan today, tomorrow and long into the future,” Perkins said.
“I believe the project, while not perfect, is in harmony with the [town’s] comprehensive plan, and I ask my fellow councilmembers to join me in support of it,” said Occoquan Vice Mayor Jenn Loges.
Before the most recent changes, Sills had proposed a seven-story building with 80 condos, about 3,000 square feet of retail space and a 10,000-square-foot restaurant. It would have had a top-floor observation deck with about and 3,000 more square feet of restaurant space, both of which would have been open to the public.
The design approved by the Occoquan Town Council on July 6 is the project's seventh version.
As revised, the smaller version would reduce the overall average height of the building to 55 feet. Sills received a special exception permit to exceed the town’s height limit of 35 feet.
The design will still have a total of 6,442 square feet of restaurant and retail space. The smaller building would also allow for the normal amount of setback from the sidewalk.
During the town council’s citizen comment time, several residents spoke in favor of the project, including former mayor Liz Quist.
“The improvements will certainly be a positive addition to the west end of Mill Street, bridging the gap between the existing businesses and the recreational areas,” Quist said. “This project will highlight our history, provide additional business opportunities and improve the aesthetics of Mill Street and improve parking access to the town’s west end.”
