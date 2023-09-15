An annual favorite, the Fall Arts & Crafts Show, will return to Historic Occoquan with two packed days featuring a wide range of nearly 300 makers and creators in more than 20 categories.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to meet emerging and experienced artisans, talk to them about their work and view demonstrations of some of their crafting techniques. The event also invites adult attendees to express their own creativity through Paint & Sip classes, while kids can create their own art in “Imagination Alley,” which will return this year.
“The Fall Arts & Crafts Show is a perennial favorite in the region and evolving year after year with new and exciting highlights,” said Julie Little, Occoquan events director.
“Families will find loads of fun in Imagination Alley, where kids can create their own works of art. Plus, we’ll host our popular beer and wine garden again this year, too.”
Live demonstrations
During the show, craftmanship is showcased in a wide variety of mediums and price points. Find treasures from favorite crafters and discover new talents from emerging artists. Look for signs in vendor tents that say: “Ask Me About My Work.”
Beer & wine garden
The Fall Arts & Crafts Show will include a Beer & Wine Garden in River Mill Park, both days from noon to 5 p.m., featuring local craft brews from Water’s End Brewery and a variety of handcrafted wines from Woodlawn Press Winery.
With plenty of room to spread out, the park is situated along the river and is the perfect spot to take a break and listen to live music. Collective is the featured band on Saturday, and The D.C. Transit Band makes its Occoquan debuton Sunday.
Pro-tip: By parking at the Va. 123 Commuter Lot on Old Bridge Road, visitors can board the “Garden Express” green shuttle straight to the garden at River Mill Park. The main Food Court is situated at this end of town as well.
Paint and Sip
Explore your creative side at the show’s first Paint & Sip in River Mill Park. Painting fosters relaxation, sparks creativity and produces one-of-a-kind pieces of art. Local artist Racheal Bright will guide participants in creating their own make-and-take acrylic masterpieces.
Paint and Sip tickets include all supplies and your choice of a wine slushie from Woodlawn Press Winery or a pour from Water’s End Brewery plus a free shuttle pass to the show. Enjoy live bands during your session, too. Each session is two hours. Tickets and more information can be found at EventBrite.
