The Town of Occoquan has called off its June RiverFest event and will merge the event with its fall craft show, now called the "RiverFest Arts & Craft Show," scheduled for Sept. 26 and 27.
The decision was made “after careful consideration for the health and well-being of residents, patrons, businesses and the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a news release from Julie Little, Town of Occoquan events and community development director.
The combined event will include the water conservation and outdoor water sports elements that were highlighted in the newer spring RiverFest event, Little said in the release.
Accordingly, the September event will feature live entertainment, two food courts, a beer garden, a shrimp boil, river cruises, a climbing wall, and stand-up paddleboard and kayak slalom races.
“Occoquan’s RiverFest & Craft Show will include an Artisan’s Walk where patrons will be able to browse juried art and craft vendors, as well as visit a vendor marketplace dedicated to conservation and outdoor water sports,” Little said.
“There is no better way to showcase the might and savvy of Occoquan than to create a new event that brings together our small-town pride, our businesses, and our river-loving values into one spectacular weekend festival full of fresh air and family fun,” Little said.
In the meantime, the historic riverside town is trying to help its shops and restaurants stay alive during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many merchants have virtual websites to shop from or are shopping for their customers, Little said.
For a listing of businesses and their current offerings, see the latest COVID-19 directory at www.occoquanva.gov/2020/03/25/business-online-phone-pickup-offerings/ or shop online through The Occoquan Marketplace on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/shopoccoquan/.
