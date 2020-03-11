Northern Virginia Community College students will have a longer-than-expected spring break and will then resume classes online until at least Saturday, April 4, as the college transitions to virtual instruction in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, college officials announced Wednesday.
The college is making the move “out of an abundance of caution and with a goal of supporting” Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidance regarding social distancing to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus disease 2019, also known as COVID-19, the announcement said.
NOVA students are on spring break this week. Classes will be canceled on Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and 17, to allow for the transition to online instruction.
All classroom instruction will begin to be conducted virtually from Wednesday, March 18 until Saturday, April 4, the announcement said.
College officials will determine whether to extend the virtual instruction period by Friday, March 27, the announcement said.
The University of Virginia made a similar announcement Wednesday.
“We will be moving our classes online. We will not be holding classes on Grounds for the foreseeable future, quite possibly through the end of the semester. We will reassess after [Sunday] April 5 at the earliest and periodically after that date,” UVA said.
There had been no announcement from other public universities in Virginia as of about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Some NOVA classes will make unique arrangements due to the nature of their coursework. For example, “Students taking courses that do not have a remote learning option that require workforce experience (e.g. clinicals, labs and internships) should check with their instructors for alternatives,” the announcement said.
The statement said the move is not being made because there are known COVID-19 cases on any of the NOVA campuses. There are none.
However, because there are now more than 20 confirmed cases in the D.C.-Maryland-Northern Virginia region, “NOVA is implementing this remote learning policy to mitigate the risk of transmission,” the announcement said.
Further, NOVA is implementing a “self-quarantine requirement” for individuals who have traveled to countries for which the CDC has issued a Level 2 or 3 travel warning. Those who meet that criteria “must self-quarantine for 14 days” whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms.
“During the quarantine, access to NOVA campuses and activities is prohibited,” the announcement said.
NOVA campuses will remain open unless otherwise notified to allow faculty members to develop and deliver lessons electronically.
Further updates will be addressed by Friday, March 27, to determine if NOVA will extend remote learning beyond Saturday, April 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.