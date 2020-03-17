Northern Virginia Community College is closing its Manassas campus until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, college officials said Tuesday.
The employee, who was not identified, had “no contact with students,” according to a statement Steve Partridge, vice president of workforce development, issued Tuesday, March 17.
NOVA announced last week that its instruction would move online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But the college said its campuses would remain open to staff to facilitate online learning.
The announcement said the Manassas campus will “undergo a deep cleaning” in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Remote learning for students is scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 18.
At this time, the Manassas Campus is the only Northern Virginia Community College campus that is closed, the statement said.
“The safety and well-being of NOVA’s students, faculty, staff and the wider campus community are the college’s greatest concern, and NOVA is monitoring the situation and is prepared to take further action as needed,” the statement said.
