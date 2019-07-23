Northern Virginia health district officials are notifying the public about a “significant increase” since mid-June in cases of cyclosporiasis, an illness caused by a microscopic parasite that results in intestinal distress.
To date, there are 15 confirmed cyclosporiasiscases reported in the Northern Region of Virginia, up from eight at this time last year, according to a Virginia Health Department news release.
Additionally, more than 40 people from two large Northern Virginia businesses have reported gastrointestinal illness and are under investigation for suspected cyclosporiasis.
The health department said only that the businesses are located in Northern Virginia, according to Katherine McCombs, a foodborne disease epidemiology program coordinator for the Virginia Department of Health.
A food or water source of the outbreak has not yet been identified, and the investigation is ongoing, the health department says.
People can become infected with cyclosporiasis by consuming food or water contaminated with feces or stool that contains the parasite. Illness occurs most often in tropical and subtropical regions, the release said.
In the United States, past foodborne outbreaks of cyclosporiasis have been linked to various types of imported fresh produce, such as raspberries, basil, arugula, snow peas, mesclun lettuce and cilantro.
Of 39 U.S. Cyclospora outbreaks between 2000-2017, none were associated with commercially frozen or canned products, the health department said.
Northern Virginia health districts, including those in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax (Fairfax County, the City of Fairfax and Falls Church), Loudoun, and Prince William (Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park) are investigating cases across the region and working to identify the potential source or sources of the outbreak, the health department said.
Symptoms of cyclosporiasis include: watery diarrhea with frequent, sometimes explosive, stools within one to two weeks after exposure. Other common signs are loss of appetite, weight loss, abdominal cramping or bloating, nausea and prolonged fatigue. Vomiting, body aches, low-grade fever, and other flu-like symptoms may be noted. If untreated, the illness may last for a few days to a month or longer and may seem to go away but come back again.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of cyclosporiasis should visit their healthcare provider. They can test for Cyclospora and prescribe the correct treatment, the health department says.
Take the following steps to guard against cyclosporiasis:
- Wash hands with soap and warm water before and after handling or preparing fruits and vegetables.
- Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking.
- Fruits and vegetables that are labeled “prewashed” do not need to be washed again at home. Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush. Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating.
- Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible, or within two hours.
For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/epidemiology-fact-sheets/cyclosporiasis/or www.cdc.gov/parasites/.
For questions, contact your closest health department office, which can be found atwww.vdh.virginia.gov/health-department-locator.
