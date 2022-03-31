Just over a year ago, the “Prince William Food Rescue” grew into the “Northern Virginia Food Rescue.” Its new 10,000-square-foot warehouse in Manassas and a newly retooled app have enabled it to expand into Fairfax County, and Fauquier County is next.
That means more food is being rescued and distributed to people who need it all over the region. To tell their story, a large-scale custom mural was unveiled this week that highlights both the organization’s challenges and successes.
The former Prince William Food Rescue launched in August 2019 as a program of the nonprofit Action in the Community Through Service, better known as ACTS, said Aaron Tolson, the program’s chief executive officer.
The goal of Northern Virginia Food Rescue is to keep healthy food out of the trash and deliver it to those who need it. To do that, NVFR uses a computer app to connect unwanted food with volunteers, known as “food rescue heroes,” who make pickups from stores and restaurants and deliver food to local organizations that serve food-insecure communities.
PWFR hoped to rescue 200,000 pounds of food in its first year but surpassed that goal in just five months. Then “a pandemic hit that drove food insecurity through the roof,” Tolson said.
To respond to what was then a growing food insecurity crisis in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, PWFR created a food helpline, started doing bulk food redistribution to supply community food banks, and made contactless home deliveries in addition to its regular food rescues.
During the height of the pandemic, PWFR moved about 2 million pounds of food to hungry residents each month through its partnerships with local governments, food banks, nonprofits and other community groups. The effort involved more than 800 different volunteers who collectively completed thousands of rescues and deliveries every month.
At the same time, PWFR identified similar needs in neighboring communities, which drove the decision to expand the nonprofit’s service beyond greater Prince William.
County ARPA money funds new warehouse
NVFR also formed a relationship with Prince William County’s Office of Emergency Management, which helped the nonprofit secure $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Some of the funds are being used to lease the much-needed larger warehouse located off of Interstate 66 and Va. 234 Business, behind the Cracker Barrel.
The ARPA funds will cover three years of lease payments on the new warehouse, which the organization moved into this past January. The new building allows NVFR to receive much larger quantities of bulk food donations that can then be distributed to its food pantry partners.
“The bulk of [the money],” however, is being used for direct food purchases, Tolson said.
Sarah Henry, director of the Prince William Area Agency on Aging, said $368,638 in ARPA funds being used to pay rent for the new warehouse between July 2021 and June 2024. The funds will allow the food rescue operation to continue its hub-and-spoke model of food distribution in Prince William County. The new warehouse is the “hub” and the many food banks and individuals it serves in designated Prince William County-area ZIP Codes are its many spokes.
The food-rescue operation expanded to Fairfax County last November and has plans to add Fauquier County in the near future, Tolson said.
Redesigned app
The backbone of the food rescue operation is its custom food rescue app.
“It allows us to track where the food’s coming from and where it’s going and to mobilize volunteers to pick up the food and move it,” Tolson said.
But the original version was limited in its capabilities because it was not expandable, he said.
NVFR approached 412 Food Rescue in Pittsburgh, which built the app and asked them to redesign it.
They “built an entirely new app for us that’s multi-county because we needed an app that could grow with the model that we we’ve developed,” he said, adding: “It doesn’t exist anywhere else in the United States that I am aware of.”
It’s the first food rescue app that allows a program to onboard neighboring counties as needs arise and capacity grows, he said.
New mural
Because NVFR volunteers come through the new warehouse every day, Tolson said he and his team wanted to create a mural on a huge empty wall inside the building that would tell the story of both food insecurity and food rescue as both a way to educate and inspire.
Tolson reached out artist Tonia Chalkoholic, whose legal name is Tonia Crawford, to make it a reality. Crawford collaborated with Tolson to develop the concept. Then, she and her mural partner Michael Sikes painted it – a project that took more than 100 hours. It is one of the largest murals she has ever painted, she said.
The food rescue staff said the mural is a way to show people about their work rather than just telling them.
“You can even see the mural from the parking lot. The second you pull in you see giant fruits and vegetables” through the glass front doors. “So it’s definitely eye catching,” Chalkoholic said.
“I think that they’ve done a great job coming up with a mural that shows the problem, but also the solution and what that looks like visually represented on a wall,” Tolson said. “As people come here, they can see [the mural] and they can be educated on what they’re doing to support the reduction of food waste and food insecurity in our community, but also [it] hopefully is a little bit of an inspiration.”
Chalkoholic said she was honored to create the mural and said her eyes were really opened to the enormity of the food waste problem when she saw the volume of rescued food coming in and out of the warehouse on a daily basis.
“It’s mind-blowing, the food that is wasted,” she said. “I immediately downloaded the app.”
Learn more about NVFR at nova-fr.org or get involved by downloading the NOVA Food Rescue app. See more of Tonia Chalkoholic’s artwork on Instagram @chalkoholic.
