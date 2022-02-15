Nothing’s fishy: Gizzard shad die-off at Lake Brittle is a common, natural occurrence

Hikers and birders visiting the normally serene Lake Brittle over the weekend might have been alarmed when they came upon hundreds of dead fish washing up on the banks of the lake and more floating belly-up in the water off the fishing pier. Lake Brittle is a 77-acre reservoir created in 1953 as a public fishing lake in Fauquier County, just east of Warrenton.
Ring-billed seagulls hovered above the mounds of dead fish, squawking and swarming and plucking at the fish heads. The unsightly scene evoked lots of questions among lake visitors, especially concern for the health of Lake Brittle.
But there’s no need to worry according to John Odenkirk, fisheries biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
“A shad die-off event is a completely natural occurrence. It is very common this time of year” and does not signify any environmental problems for the lake ecology, he said.
Odenkirk identified the silvery blue-green fish found on the shores of Lake Brittle as gizzard shad, a smaller fish that is very sensitive to sudden temperature changes. He said gizzard shad die-offs are common especially this time of year. In late winter months when temperatures can reach 60 degrees during the day and then quickly drop to temperatures in the teens at night, these fish “sometimes just turn over and die.”
Odenkirk said that gizzard shad tend to take in less nutrients from the colder waters during the winter months, which can make them weak and more susceptible to the die-off phenomenon.
Gizzard shad is not a fish that people eat because they are too small and not great tasting. Odenkirk said that gizzard shad are sometimes sought after by commercial waterman who like to use them for crab bait due to their size and oil content.
As for the hundreds of dead fish littering the shoreline, Odenkirk said that nature will take care of itself and there is no need for VDWR to intervene in the cleanup process. He said that cold air temperatures retard the decomposition process but also reduce any odors coming from the dead fish, which can be a nuisance to nearby neighborhoods during warmer months.
While the 2- to 3-pound shad may be too heavy for a gull to take away and eat, Odenkirk said he anticipates that many other animals will certainly feast on the oily fish.
“Everything out there -- the raccoons, the crows, the vultures, the turtles -- there’s tons of scavengers and they're going to make use of all that protein laying around,” he said.
Odenkirk said he expects the heaps of dead fish to be gone in a matter of days with no sign of the die-off remaining by next weekend.
“Less than a week, you’re going to be hard pressed to find any residual dead shad.”
That is, unless there is a secondary die-off event, which Odenkirk said is also a common occurrence especially in bodies of water with large biomasses of gizzard shad, like Lake Brittle.
Aside from being part of the food chain for the animals in the forest surrounding Lake Brittle, Odenkirk said that gizzard shad is great for your garden or your compost pile and invites gardeners to come grab a bucketful. Gizzard shad is “wonderful stuff to put in your garden. It makes great compost as long as your dog or cats don’t dig them up and drag them all around everywhere.”
Lake Brittle is open to the public seven days a week for hiking, picnicking and fishing. Learn more about Lake Brittle at https://dwr.virginia.gov/waterbody/lake-brittle/.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com
