Arlington County and the Virginia Hospital Center will open Northern Virginia’s first drive-thru COVID-19 sample collection site tomorrow, Wednesday, March 18.
The site will be set up at 1429 N. Quincy St. It will be available to Arlington County residents, Arlington County government employees and Arlington Public Schools employees, and patients of VHC medical staff.
This site is for sample collection only from symptomatic patients -- those with fevers, chills, cough, or shortness of breath -- who have received a written order for COVID-19 testing from a licensed healthcare provider, according to an Arlington County press release.
“This is not meant for asymptomatic patients, even those who have had a close contact with a known COVID patient,” the press release said.
Physicians with symptomatic patients can send orders to the Virginia Hospital Center outpatient lab electronically in EPIC or via fax to 703-558-2448.
Once they have received a physician’s order, patients should call the VHC COVID-19 scheduling line at 703-558-5766 between the hours of 8:30 am and 3 p.m. Patients must schedule an appointment before visiting the collection site.
Individuals arriving at the drive-thru site will be asked to remain in their cars, the release said.
The sample collection center will officially open Wednesday, March 18 at 9 a.m. and will remain open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Individuals who visit the collection site are encouraged to follow the instructions of their health care provider and self-quarantine while they await their results. Test results will be available to the patient within five to seven business days, the release said.
“The opening of this temporary facility allows us to meet the urgent needs of our community while our emergency department continues to serve those who require immediate medical attention,” James B. Cole, president & CEO of Virginia Hospital Center, said in a statement. “We are grateful to our staff as well as our colleagues at public health, police and fire for their exhaustive efforts to make this sample collection site possible.”
Virginia Hospital Center is a community-based hospital that has provided medical services to the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area for 75 years.
The COVID-19 sample collection site is the result of a partnership with the Arlington County Public Health Department, the Arlington County Police Department, the Arlington County Fire Department, the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Environmental Services, the press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.