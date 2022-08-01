Aaron Tolson, ACTS, Community Feeding Task Force

Aaron Tolson pulls a load of donated food into the Community Feeding Task Force’s warehouse on KAO Circle in Manassas in 2020. The Northern Virginia Food Rescue now works out of a larger warehouse in Manassas.

 Photo courtesy of Prince William County
Aaron Tolson

Aaron Tolson
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.