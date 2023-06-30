Northern Virginia's air quality was rated "Code Orange Friday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, as a smoky haze continues to cloud the skies due to the ongoing Canada wildfires.
The Code Orange rating means that people with heart and lung diseases, older adults and children should "reduce prolonged or heavy exertion” outdoors, according to VDEQ.
While unhealthy for sensitive groups, the air quality in the region is not as severe as it was Thursday or earlier this month. Still, the Washington, D.C. area has the fourth worst air quality of any city in the world Thursday, trailing Detroit by only two points, according to data from IQAir.
Despite the Code Orange rating, some monitoring stations in Fauquier and Prince William counties were still showing Code Red air quality index ratings Friday morning. That means that in parts of the region, air quality was unhealthy for all groups.
Code Red is more severe than Code Orange but not as bad as Code Purple, which was seen earlier in the month.
The particle pollution caused by the wildfires is made up of particles found in soot, dust, smoke, and fumes, according to the Virginia DEQ.
"The particles are small enough to enter deep into the lungs and cause health problems," the DEQ says.
See map of particle pollution monitoring stations here.
