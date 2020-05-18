Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that Virginia Beach beaches will open Friday -- ahead of the upcoming Memorial Day weekend -- for recreational activities such as sunbathing and swimming. But some restrictions will remain in place.
Beachgoers must still refrain from participating in group sports, playing music with speakers, drinking alcoholic beverages or setting up tents or groups of umbrellas, Northam said.
Also, parking at the city’s beaches will be capped at 50% capacity, he said.
The new rules mark an easing of the current restrictions – which allow only fishing and exercising at Virginia’s beaches – but are still aimed at limiting groups and encouraging social distancing.
The decision applies only to beaches in the City of Virginia Beach and at the adjacent First Landing State Park, Northam said.
The current restrictions will remain in place at the state’s other beaches, but Northam said he encourages other beach communities to use the Virginia Beach plan as a model for lifting restrictions when they are ready to do so.
Under Virginia Beach's plan, beach ambassadors will monitor compliance with social distancing, physical distancing and other safety guidelines. Enhanced cleaning will address high-touch areas.
Northam also warned that if beachgoers do not follow the rules, the beaches could close again.
“If people swarm these beaches and ignore social distancing rules or the regulations the city has put into place, I will not hesitate to reinstate phase 1 restrictions or even the close the beach outright if necessary,” Northam said at his Monday news conference. “...You must be responsible.”
The move follows the lifting of beach restrictions in other states along the East Coast. Both New York and New Jersey have announced plans to reopen their beaches ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.
North Carolina’s Outer Banks began allowing visitors last Saturday, May 16.
Ocean City, Maryland, lifted its restrictions on short-term rentals last week but has kept physical distancing rules and gathering limits in place.
Delaware beaches willbe open on Friday, May 22, to Delaware residents or those who have been in Delaware for at least 14 days. A ban on short-term rentals remains in place, and troopers will stop out-of-state cars as they approach the beaches, according to the state’s announcement.
