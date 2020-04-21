Virginia is expected to reach its peak of coronavirus cases at the end of this week, Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday afternoon, while also urging patience with pandemic restrictions and cautioning against pressure to reopen businesses too soon.
Northam said his administration has been watching several models that predict how the coronavirus will impact the state. He noted the number of new cases reported daily has dipped since Friday, when Virginia set its latest one-day record with 602 new cases, an increase of 8% in a 24-hour period. Still, the numbers remain on an upswing.
“While the numbers have slowed down a bit over the weekend, we still had close to 500 new cases each day, which was an increase of around 6% … So, hopefully these numbers are trending down, but we certainly haven’t reached our peak," which is expected at "the latter part of this week," Northam said.
“So while we’re not looking forward to a peak or a surge, we hope that we are reaching that part … and that after that, the numbers will start to go down and we can ease those restrictions and get back to our normal lives,” he added. “But again, we want to do that responsibly and safely,”
Northam said he had spoken earlier that day with Vice President Mike Pence about testing and about the Trump Administration’s “Opening Up America Again” guidelines.
On Friday, Northam said the plan’s phased approach to reopening is consistent with Virginia's approach, which he said is “based on science and data.”
But in response to a reporter’s question about Trump’s recent tweets that seemed to encourage reopening businesses sooner, Northam acknowledged the president is sending “mixed messages.”
On Friday, Trump tweeted: “LIBERATE VIRGINIA and save your great 2nd Amendment right, it is under siege.”
Northam said such missives have “entitled” people to protest, not only in Virginia but in other states.
“I would remind Virginians to remember: one team, one mission. I am just as anxious as anybody else out there to ease these restrictions. And I, by the way, believe in our First Amendment rights, but I really don’t need people protesting to encourage me to open up our economy any sooner than we can do safely and responsibly,” the governor said.
Northam said he’s been watching the protests with concern. He said he looked out his window at a group gathered near the state Capitol Friday and saw “groups of children on blankets” that were not only not 6 feet apart, “they were probably 6 inches apart.”
Northam said he was also concerned by adults, which he said numbered about 50, not wearing face masks.
“These individuals who are out protesting, who are not following the guidelines of social distancing and wearing facial protections, are literally putting themselves at risk, they’re putting all of us at risk,” Northam said. “And, I guess what’s most important, and most bothers me … is they are putting our health care providers at risk, and their families.”
Northam further said this is “not the time for politics” but rather “a time to come together.”
Also on Monday, Northam announced he has formed a “testing work group” that would focus on expanding COVID-19 testing in Virginia. The group will be headed by Dr. Lillian Peake, the state epidemiologist, and Dr. Karen Remley, the former Virginia Department of Health commissioner.
COVID-19 testing criteria in Virginia have so far focused on patients hospitalized with symptoms, emergency responders, people exposed to known cases, and people with symptoms in long-term care centers.
On Friday, Northam announced an expansion of testing criteria that will now include people entering long-term care facilities and jails, as well as pregnant women.
On Monday, Northam said the state is also urging medical providers to test any patients who show symptoms of COVID-19, as supplies and testing capacity have increased in recent days.
Still, he said the state needs more testing supplies and materials – including swabs, viral medium and reagents – to further ramp up testing and processing. Doing so is the primary goal of the new test working group, Northam said.
"This group will make sure that we have the testing capabilities and supplies we need as we move forward into the summer and fall," Northam said.
This governor is going to cost people thousands of jobs with his orders. How us he still a governor after the racist face paint!! Unreal
Trump is trying to turn you against the most appropriate action to distract from his disastrous performance in a crisis. It's the only thing he knows how to do.
