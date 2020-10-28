As COVID-19 numbers rise to “concerning” levels in southwest Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam and other state officials warned Wednesday that even “small family gatherings” that involve people from different households pose a risk for spreading the novel coronavirus.
Northam held one of his occasional press briefings Wednesday afternoon to offer an update on COVID-19 in Virginia and to discuss the upcoming Election Day, the state’s response to the U.S. Census and the court decision Tuesday in favor of allowing Virginia officials to eventually remove the state-owned Robert E. Lee monument from downtown Richmond.
Regarding COVID-19, Northam acknowledged that cases are rising but that Virginia’s numbers “look pretty good overall.”
Northam noted, however, that isn’t the case in the southwest region of the state, where the percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests stands at about 9%, stretching local hospitals. The virus is said to be “surging” in the region, and community spread is described as “substantial,” according to the Virginia Department of Health.
“That’s twice the rate of the rest of the commonwealth and that, quite frankly, is troubling,” Northam said of the region’s percent-positivity rate. “Our public health experts are clear. The spread in the southwest is driven in part by small family gatherings. I strongly urge everyone in the southwest to look at these numbers and step up your precautions.”
Dr. Daniel Carey, Virginia’s secretary of health and human resources, said much of the novel coronavirus spread in southwest Virginia has been traced to social gatherings where people are not following precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing, according to information gathered by case investigators and contact tracers who interview residents testing positive for the virus.
Carey said people should remain vigilant with face-coverings and social distancing at any gatherings among extended family members or involving people from more than one household.
“If you’re in different households, with different connections, you really should be socially distanced,” Carey said. “Can you do it safely? Yes. You can keep your mask on. You can keep 6 feet. You can use hand-sanitizer frequently.
“But coming together as an extended family as if you’re in one household, does present risk,” he added. “We want people to stay connected emotionally, but we need to be clear about physical connection. We need to keep that distance if you’re not in the same continuous household.”
Carey and Northam noted that as the weather gets colder, such gatherings will be even riskier if they are held indoors. Northam warned that people should avoid “large crowds” over the coming Halloween weekend.
The Prince William Health District reported 79 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after reporting a spike of 160 cases on Tuesday. The local health district’s percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests stood at 6.4% on Wednesday, and its rate of COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents is 15.3. Both are the highest in Northern Virginia.
The Prince William Health District has already warned against traditional trick-or-treating, urging residents to choose less risky activities.
Northam said he knows “most people are tired of COVID restrictions,” but said the Virginia Department of Health has started enforcing the state’s mask-wearing mandate and other regulations, noting recent actions taken against four restaurants in Richmond.
“Most people are doing the right thing and they are tired of seeing other folks disregard the rules and disregard the health and safety of other people. So, we’re taking action,” he said.
Northam did not, however, announce any new regional restrictions as a result of the surging cases and hospitalizations in southwest Virginia.
Upcoming ‘election week’
Regarding the election, Northam noted that more than 1.4 million Virginians had already voted early in-person across the state and an additional 800,000 absentee mail-in ballots had been returned to polling places to be counted. He called it a “massive response” and urged Virginians to continue to cast their ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 Election Day if possible.
Early voting is available across the state until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Polls will reopen for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Northam and Virginia Secretary of Administration Keyanna Conner noted that Virginians likely won’t know the results of the election on the evening of Election Day because of the high number of absentee ballots and a recent law change that allows mailed-in ballots to be counted as long as they arrive at local offices of elections by 12 noon on Friday, Nov. 6. Local election officials must “certify” their local totals by Tuesday, Nov. 10.
“We’re looking more at an election week than an election night,” Northam said. “And that’s nothing to be alarmed about. That is the process working as the law intended.”
“We will have results rolling in over the course of the evening, but the bulk of those absentee numbers will come later in that evening or on the days following the election,” Conner said.
Judgment on Lee monument
Regarding the Lee monument, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring lauded a judge’s ruling Tuesday that the state has the right to take down the statue. The judge issued a stay on his ruling, however, to allow residents who filed the lawsuit seeking to halt the statue's removal to appeal if they so choose.
Herring said the statue is a “memorial to Virginia’s racist past” and has “been up entirely too long.”
“It does not represent who we are as a commonwealth or who we’ve become as Virginians, and it sends the wrong message to the rest of the world that we continue to venerate an individual who fought to maintain the enslavement of human beings,” Herring added.
Virginia’s 71.5% response rate to the 2020 U.S. Census placed the state in a tie for sixth place with Iowa. Prince William County’s response rate was 77%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau
