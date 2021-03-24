Northam signs law repealing the death penalty in Virginia

Calling the death penalty “fundamentally flawed” and an “immoral practice,” Governor Ralph Northam signed legislation Wednesday abolishing the death penalty in Virginia, making commonwealth the 23rd state -- and the first in South -- to stop executions.
Northam (D) signed the death penalty repeal into law during a ceremony outside the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Virginia.
Prior to the bill signing, he toured the facility’s execution chamber, where 102 people have been executed since its opening in 1991. The most recent execution in Virginia was carried out in 2017, according to a press release issued by the governor’s office Wednesday afternoon.
Northam noted that Virginia, over its 400-year history, has executed more people than any other state.
“The death penalty system is fundamentally flawed. It is inequitable, ineffective, and it has no place in this commonwealth or this country,” Northam said in a statement released after the signing.
“Virginia has come within days of executing innocent people, and Black defendants have been disproportionately sentenced to death,” he added. “Abolishing this inhumane practice is the moral thing to do.”
More than 1,500 people have been executed in the United States since 1976. Virginia ranks second in the nation for executions with 113 executions, behind only Texas.
Nationwide, the death penalty has disproportionately impacted African Americans, who account for 34% of all executions while making up only 13% of the country’s population, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
Prince William County was once notorious for its frequent use of the death penalty. Former county commonwealth’s attorney Paul Ebert (D), who served from 1968 until 2019, sent more killers to death row than any other prosecutor in Virginia.
In 2013, Prince William County was ranked in the top 2% of jurisdictions responsible for most of the executions that have taken place in the United States since 1976.
Both state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-36th, and Del. Lee Carter, D-50th, both of whom represent parts of Prince William County, sponsored bills to repeal Virginia’s death penalty this year.
Northam signed Senate Bill 1165, sponsored Surovell, and House Bill 2263, sponsored by Del. Mike Mullin, D-93rd, of Newport News.
“After years of fighting to bring Virginia in line with developed countries around the world, abolishing the death penalty today is a huge accomplishment,” Surovell said in a statement. “It would not have been possible without the dogged work of many advocates and partners, as well as significant electoral gains across the commonwealth and Governor Northam’s public support.”
The legislation signed by Northam converts the sentences of the two individuals currently on death row in Virginia to life in prison without parole, the governor’s press release said.
