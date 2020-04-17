Gov. Ralph Northam has signed into law a bill allowing same-day voter registration, making Virginia the first Southern state to allow same-day voter registration up to and including Election Day. But it won’t go into effect until October 1, 2022.
The bill was sponsored by Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st, of Prince William County, and signed by Northam last week. Same day voter registration allows a qualified resident of Virginia to register to vote and cast a ballot all on election day.
“Virginia currently ranks 49th out of 50 states regarding how difficult it is to vote. The passage of HB 201 is one very important step to breaking down barriers that Virginians face when trying to access the ballot box,” Ayala said in a press release.
Currently, Virginia residents must register to vote at least 22 days before general and primary elections, and 14 days before special elections.
Other new election laws taking effect this year
Northam signed several other bills this session expanding voting access in the commonwealth, including bills to repeal the Virginia’s voter ID law, make Election Day a state holiday in Virginia and expand access to early voting, all of which will take effect on July 1 ahead of the November presidential election.
“Voting is a fundamental right, and these new laws strengthen our democracy by making it easier to cast a ballot, not harder,” Northam said in a press release.
Virginia currently requires absentee voters to provide a reason from an approved list as to why they are unable to vote on Election Day. Northam signed bills sponsored by House Majority Leader Del. CharnieleHerring, D-46th, of Alexandria, and Sen. Janet Howell, D-32nd, of Fairfax, allowing early voting 45 days prior to an election without a stated excuse.
Northam signed bills sponsored by Del. Joe Lindsey, D-90th, of Norfolk, and Sen. Mamie Locke, D-2nd, of Hampton, removing the requirement that voters show a photo ID prior to casting a ballot.
“Voter ID laws disenfranchise individuals who may not have access to photo identification, and disproportionately impact low-income individuals, racial and ethnic minorities, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities,” Northam said.
Northam also signed bills sponsored by Lindsey and Sen. Louise Lucas, D-18th, of Portsmouth, making Election Day a state holiday. The new law repeals the Lee-Jackson Day holiday to maintain the same number of state holidays.
Additionally, Northam signed bills by Del. Joshua Cole, D-28th, of Stafford, and Sen. Dave Marsden, D-37th, of Fairfax, implementing automatic voter registration for individuals accessing service at a Department of Motor Vehicles office or the DMV website.
The governor also signed bills sponsored by Del. Mark Sickles, D-43rd, of Fairfax, and Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-17th, of Fredericksburg, expanding absentee voting timelines to ensure access to the polls; and a bill sponsored by Lindsey extending in-person polling hours from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
