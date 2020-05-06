Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.