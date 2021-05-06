Northam sets June 15 as the target date for lifting COVID-19 restrictions in Va.

Gov. Ralph Northam has set June 15 as the date that life in Virginia will to mostly return to normal – with all COVID-19 restrictions lifted -- as long as COVID-19 cases continue their downward trend.
Northam made the announcement during a press briefing in Richmond on Thursday morning. The governor continued to stress the need for Virginians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible and likened the situation to that of fighting a biological war. Northam also shared the next steps in an ongoing effort to bring the vaccine to Virginians in a series of mobile clinics.
But Northam and his chief of staff, Clark Mercer, also made it clear that June 15 is the target date for the restrictions to be lifted. Regarding mask-wearing rules, however, Northam said the state would continue to follow the advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“When the governor says we will lift the capacities, [that means we] will get to 100% capacity,” Mercer said, adding that 6-foot social distancing rules will be lifted once the restrictions expire.
“So those measures, barring in some significant downward trend in our health metrics, will be lifted,” he added. “So, if you're planning your swim league, or if you're planning for opening your theater, or if you're planning your yoga studio, plan on June 15 to be able to gain a full capacity.”
COVID-19 metrics, however, will continue to play a key role in the state’s decision-making. “Obviously, there's always the caveat that if our health metrics take a dive, we're going to need to address that,” Mercer said.
The governor’s Emergency Order 72, on which all the restrictions are based, is scheduled to expire on June 30. Northam said he and his team are still considering whether to extend the order. Doing so would be required if Virginians want to keep wearing masks voluntarily, because Virginia law doesn’t allow people to wear masks in public places due to concerns about public safety and crime.
Asked about the mask mandate, Northam said he is inclined to keep the state’s rules in line with CDC guidelines, which recommend that masks still be worn inside public buildings as well as outside in crowded or congested places. The CDC recently adjusted its masking guidelines to say masks do not need to be worn outdoors if people are in small groups or can maintain social distancing.
Virginia still requires that face masks be worn inside all public places except when actively eating and drinking.
“So, you know, I don't say that it's written in stone, but … we all like to follow the science, and the CDC certainly use uses the science,” Northam said. “And so, as we move forward, I anticipate following those guidelines as much as we can. I don't anticipate us differing from that.”
In response to a question from a reporter about Fauquier County schools’ recent decision to allow children to remove their masks at recess as long as they can maintain social distancing requirements, Northam did not directly address the school division’s decision. But he noted that children, who are not yet allowed to be vaccinated, are still vulnerable to the virus.
“And so anytime that children are gathered, whether it be indoors or outdoors, and where there's numbers [of children] and they're in close proximity to each other, they're at risk,” Northam said.
The governor, who is also a pediatric neurologist, went on to say that while most children do not suffer severe cases of COVID-19, some have had serious complications due to the virus. He also noted that children can spread the virus and bring it home to their families.
Regarding the state’s vaccination efforts, Northam and Dr. Danny Avula, who is overseeing the state’s vaccine rollout, discussed the effort to ramp up mobile vaccine clinics. Although mobile clinics have been ongoing for the last several weeks, the state will make a push into rural areas where vaccine hesitancy has been higher starting Monday, May 17.
Avula said health districts are now involved in “full court press” in community engagement to ensure the targeted communities know the mobile clinics are coming and how to get vaccinated.
Regarding vaccine hesitancy, Northam, a former Army doctor, said he hoped Virginians would see vaccinations like a wartime effort that requires everyone’s cooperation against a common enemy.
“…The way we win wars is for everybody to join together, to put our politics aside, and a lot of other things aside, and really do what's in the best interest of the country,” Northam said.
“And really, you could use this as an analogy. We've been fighting it biological for the last 14 months. And this is not so much about ourselves but it's about Virginia, and it's about this country,” he added. “And the way to win that war is to get vaccinated. It is just that simple.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.