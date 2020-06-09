Virginia’s schools will reopen to students in the fall, but ongoing social-distancing requirements will likely require a hybrid of in-person and remote instruction and staggered schedules, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Northern Virginia will join the rest of the state in Phase 2 of Virginia’s reopening plan beginning this Friday, June 12.
Those were the two big announcements Northam shared Tuesday during his latest twice-weekly press conference in Richmond.
Northam said both the state’s public and private K-12 schools will follow a phased reopening plan that will coincide with the state’s reopening phases, and restrictions will ease as areas of the state move from Phase 1 to Phase 2 to Phase 3, which are the only three phases currently outlined.
“This approach to reopening our schools protects and prioritizes the health and well-being of students and staff as public health conditions evolve,” Northam said.
Northam said the plan for reopening schools is the result of the work task forces involving numerous teachers and school administrators across the state.
Virginia State Superintendent for Public Instruction James Lane said schools will be required to provide new instruction to students, but that some of it will be provided in person, while some will be provided remotely.
“This approach is equity-focused, but moves us to the end goal of safe, in-person instruction for all students,” Lane said.
It's still too soon to say how the governor's plans for reopening schools will impact individual schools in Prince William County, school division spokeswoman Diana Gulotta said in an email Tuesday.
The school division has a task force of administrators and teachers working on the schools' reopening plans. The school division will need time to digest the newly released state plans before sharing more information, Gulotta said.
All Virginia schools have been closed to students since March 13, when Northam first announced that in-person instruction would cease due to the coronavirus pandemic. A few weeks later, Northam announced that school buildings would remain closed to students and staff for the remainder of the school year.
In Prince William County, some instruction continued online, but all of it was optional and it did not cover any new material. The school year officially wraps up this week.
Starting immediately, schools may welcome special needs students into their school buildings for extended summer instruction if they choose. Also, schools can open for summer camp programming, Lane said.
“We’ve heard from our communities significant concerns about the needs of our students with disabilities and the needs to get those students back into their services and programs immediately, so that’s allowed in all schools,” Lane said.
During Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, which begins Friday in all of Virginia, schools may open to in-person instruction to preschool through third-grade students as well as English language learners and students with disabilities. But strict social distancing rules are in place, and students will not be permitted in groups over 50.
“We wanted to focus on getting education to our earliest learners because of the challenges they were facing in the remote-learning environment, while also making sure that we could keep them safe,” Lane said.
“Schools may elect to provide extended school year services and special education services, including private placements, with strict social distancing. Students will only attend such programming if their individualized education program teams agree it is appropriate, and with the parents' consent,” Lane said.
In Phase 3, all students will be able to receive in-person instruction, but it must be accommodated within “strict social-distancing measures,” Lane said.
“So this will likely require staggered schedules and innovative approaches in the way that students come into our buildings,” Lane said.
It’s not clear when Virginia will enter Phase 3. It won’t happen until at least Friday, June 19, for most of the state, as Northam has called for the state to remain in each phase for a minimum of two weeks.
Earlier during Tuesday’s press conference, Northam said the state’s COVID-19 numbers “look good” and that metrics are largely trending in the right direction.
Beyond Phase 3, Lane said, the state would return “to a new normal” that would include “having all of our students in buildings every day.”
Lane said the school divisions could increase restrictions during any phase if the health situations in their communities require it.
“It’s important to note that schools may be more limited in their in-person instruction offerings than the phase allows. So, it allows flexibility for school divisions to put in more stringent measures as they need [to] based on the conditions in their communities,” he said.
In both Phase 2 and Phase 3, schools must follow physical distancing guidelines which will require:
- 6-feet of distance between desks, workstations, teachers and students “to the greatest extent possible,” Lane said.
- Restrictions on mixing of students will likely require “staggered or unique schedules.”
- Closing or staggering the use of communal spaces, such as cafeterias, so students might have to be served meals in their classrooms.
- Daily health screenings of students and staff.
- Use of cloth face-coverings by staff when 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained.
- For students, face-coverings are encouraged but not required as developmentally appropriate. They will be encouraged in environments when students cannot maintain social distancing.
The state has compiled a 126-page guide that will go to school divisions Tuesday and be posted online, Lane said.
This is a developing story. Stay with PrinceWilliamTimes.com for more updates.
