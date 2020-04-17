With pressure mounting from some quarters to lift coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday the commonwealth “is not there yet” when it comes to meeting even the initial criteria outlined in the “Opening Up America Again” guidelines the Trump administration released Thursday.
Speaking during his 2 p.m. press briefing, Northam noted the guidelines require that states see a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases over a 14-day period before entering phase one of the process. Just the opposite is happening in Virginia, Northam said.
“We’re still seeing more cases each day, not fewer. So we are not there yet,” Northam said. “In fact, we saw 600 new cases today, an increase of about 8%.
Virginia set a new one-day record Friday, April 17, in the number of new COVID-19 cases added in a 24-hour period. The Virginia Department of Health reported a new cumulative total of 7,491 COVID-19 cases, up 602 across the state, and 231 deaths, up 23 from Thursday.
Northam began his press briefing by saying he had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump on Thursday to discuss the administration’s guidelines and called them “consistent with everything we’re doing and will continue to do” in Virginia.
Northam said the commonwealth would adhere to the phased approach for reopening, “based on science and data.”
But when asked by a reporter to respond to Trump’s tweet earlier Friday in which the president declared: “LIBERATE VIRGINIA,” Northam said does not have time “to involve myself in Twitter wars.”
LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020
“I would just simply say, as the governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, I, along with this staff, [am] fighting a biological war. I do not have time to involve myself in Twitter wars. I will continue to make sure that I do everything that I can to keep Virginians safe and to save lives,” Northam said.
When asked about the demonstration in Richmond Thursday against his restrictions on non-essential businesses and ongoing stay-at-home order, Northam said the protesters should consider the state’s health care workers who are putting themselves and their families at risk to care for patients with COVID-19.
“Turn the TV on and look at our heroes. Look at the men and women who are fighting this biological war every day. I’ve seen them pull their masks off. I’ve seen the pain and agony they’re going through,” Northam said. “I’ve been in the trenches myself and seen the risks they’re putting themselves and their families in. I would just say that we all should be part of the solution.”
“And so, while we all have the right to protest, while we’re fighting this biological war, let’s join the team,” he added. “Let’s do everything we can to put this pandemic, to put this public health crisis in the rear-view mirror so we can get our economy back up and running so we can return to our normal lives again.”
Northam said the state has several barriers to overcome in addition to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases before things can get back to normal. They include a lack of sufficient testing and personal protective equipment and a need for more health care staff.
“The first criteria for getting even into phase one is to have 14 days of declining cases, and as you’ve heard the data today, we had 602 new cases, which is an increase of about 8%, not a decrease. So we’re not close,” Northam repeated.
“Secondly, we need adequate testing. We need to be able to test, we need to be able to track and we need to be able to isolate individuals, looking at hotspots, knowing the trend of this pandemic and knowing what this virus is doing,” he added. “We are working to improve that on a daily basis.”
Regarding PPE, Northam said the state had just received a shipment of 24,000 N-95 surgical masks, gloves and gowns, but said the national supply chain “remains a problem.”
“Do we have enough PPE to say that if there is a flare up or if that curve sharpens, that we have those supplies necessary not only for our first responders or our nursing homes? We’re not there yet,” he said. “And finally, the staffing. I commend folks across Virginia who have volunteered to be part of that medical corps, but that’s an issue as well.”
Earlier this week, Northam extended his Executive Order 53, which bans groups of 10 or more, restricts restaurants to takeout only and closed indoor recreation facilities and theaters. Those businesses will remain shuttered until at least Friday, May 8. Northam’s stay-at-home order is set to expire on June 10.
Northam said he wants the state to return to “being as near normal as we can as soon as possible” but that Virginians must be patient.
“And I would just reiterate and reassure Virginians that the guidelines we have put forward, they are working. They are keeping that curve as flat as we can and have allowed our hospitals to have the capacity they need in order to take care of sick patients if and when that surge comes,” he said.
In other developments, State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver shared the Virginia Department of Health’s latest information on the race and ethnicity of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as those who have died from the disease.
Across the country, COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact in communities of color. Because Virginia has not yet been able to collect racial and ethnicity data about each of its COVID-19 cases and deaths, officials do not yet know definitively if Virginia also reflects that trend.
On Friday, Oliver said there has been “some improvement” in the effort to collect more data, but that racial and ethnicity data is still missing for 37% of Virginia’s COVID-19 cases and at least 10% of Virginia’s COVID-19 deaths.
So far been at least 1,401 of the state’s COVID-19 cases and 71 of its deaths have involved African-Americans. That’s about 30% of the cases and 34% of the deaths for which racial and ethnicity data is available, Oliver said.
African-Americans make up about 20% of the state’s overall population, according to the U.S. Census.
Northam also announced his latest executive order, Executive Order 57, which lifts some regulations on health care providers and allows the expanded use of telehealth appointments.
Among other things, the order allows nurse practitioners with at least two years’ experience to practice without the supervision of a doctor and allows some out-of-state doctors to practice in Virginia under certain criteria.
