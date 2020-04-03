Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday he “certainly wouldn’t discourage” Virginians from wearing face coverings when they venture out of the house for “essential reasons.”
The governor’s existing stay-at-home order remains in effect until Wednesday, June 10. That is also the expiration date on the state of emergency order, which went into effect about two weeks ago.
But when asked if he believes Virginians should wear masks or scarves over their faces when they leave home, Northam said he believes the practice could offer some protection from the coronavirus and the disease it causes: COVID-19.
“It would not only protect [the person wearing the covering], it will help protect the people around them,” Northam said.
Northam further said the state’s existing law forbidding people from wearing face-coverings in public likely will not be enforced during the ongoing health crisis.
“No law enforcement officer is going to be bothering anyone who has their face covered, I can you assure of that,” Northam said.
Officials in New York and Los Angeles have already urged their residents to wear face coverings in public to slow the spread of the disease. On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence said the White House task force on the coronavirus is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to formalize advice about wearing face coverings in public. Initially, officials said non-infected people should not wear face masks.
Northam’s remarks came during his 2 p.m. news conference on Friday, April 3. Northam and other state officials are now holding press conferences every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, instead of every day, as they had during the early days of the pandemic.
Northam also shared the grim news that as of Friday, 16 residents of the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Richmond have died as a result of an outbreak of COVID-19 at the facility.
Northam said a total of 92 residents at the facility have tested positive for the disease in recent days. But he also noted that 53 of the residents who tested positive have not yet experienced any symptoms of the disease.
“This demonstrates how absolutely critical it is that everybody stay home and stay away from other people,” Northam said. “Because people who have the virus can sometimes not know it and not feel sick.”
Dr. Norm Oliver, Virginia’s state health commissioner, reiterated that Virginia’s three population centers – Northern Virginia, Richmond and the Tidewater and Peninsula regions – continue to have “the widest spread” of COVID-19 cases.
Earlier Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported the state added 306 new cases since Thursday, for a total of 2,012. More than 800 cases are in Northern Virginia.
Northam repeated that state officials believe Virginia will reach its peak of COVID-19 cases in May.
He did not, however, release any state-specific modeling information despite his mention Wednesday that state officials are working with the University of Virginia to develop such a model.
“We don’t know if it’s early May, mid-May or late May,” Northam added. “Our best estimate, and what we’re preparing for, is that our surge will be in the month of May.”
