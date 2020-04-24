Voters in Haymarket, Quantico and Occoquan will have two more weeks to make their picks in the upcoming town elections, which have now been delayed until Tuesday, May 19.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced two weeks ago he hoped to reschedule the May 5 elections to coincide with the Nov. 3 presidential Election Day because of ongoing safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
But that move would have required the Virginia General Assembly to agree, which did not happen this week.
When state lawmakers met in Richmond Wednesday, they considered but failed to approve a measure supporting Northam’s effort to push back the May elections to November. While the Virginia House of Delegates approved the measure, it stalled in the state Senate.
As a result, Northam invoked his statutory authority Friday to postpone the election until May 19, which he can do without the state legislature’s approval. Northam has already delated the June 9 primaries until June 23.
In a statement, Northam lamented the state Senate’s vote against his move and encouraged voters to cast their ballots by mail under Virginia’s current absentee voting law.
“Virginians should never have to choose between casting a ballot and risking their health,” Northam said. “I am grateful to the House of Delegates for taking action to move our upcoming elections, but unfortunately the Senate failed to make the same commonsense decision. While we strongly encourage every Virginian who can vote by mail to do so, we will also take every necessary step to conduct these elections in a way that ensures in-person voting is done safely and responsibly.”
Senators who objected to moving the election said they did so because some voters have already cast absentee ballots in the contest, which would have been thrown out if the election were rescheduled. Some also objected to the possibility that new candidates could file to run for town council seats.
Nearly 90 absentee ballots had already been returned for the town elections around Prince William County as of Thursday morning, according to Matthew Wilson, senior deputy registrar with the Prince William County Office of Elections.
The race for the Haymarket Town Council has so far garnered the most interest, with 197 absentee ballots requested and 58 returned, Wilson said.
Wilson said the town polling places will have four election officers and two full-time staff members at each precinct and have their supplies of personal protective gear at the ready.
“Items such as gloves and masks have been secured for our officers, and for the voters, we have also procured hand sanitizer,” Wilson wrote in an email. “In short, we have continued the usual flow of work that typically takes place during this time and, should have no problem conducting the elections.”
The Town of Haymarket has a contested race for the mayor’s office as well as 10 candidates vying for six slots on the Haymarket Town Council.
In Quantico, Mayor Kevin Brown is running unopposed. There are nine candidates vying for five seats on the Quantico Town Council.
In Occoquan, Mayor Earnie Porta is running unopposed. There are five candidates for five seats on the town council.
The Dumfries Town Council was already planning to hold its elections in November.
Town elections rarely draw a large turnout, but voters who are concerned about venturing out to the polls still have time to request an absentee ballot. The deadline for doing so is now Tuesday, May 12.
Virginia lawmakers approved “no excuse” absentee voting law earlier this year, which will go into effect July 1. For now, voters still have to provide an excuse for casting their ballots by mail. In his statement, Northam suggested voters select reason “2A,” an excuse for a disability or illness.
Absentee ballots can be requested online from elections.virginia.gov/voterinfo or by downloading and printing a request form at elections.virginia.gov/forms.
The form to request an absentee ballot must be completed and returned to a local general registrar’s office by mail, fax, or scanned attachment to an email. Contact information for general registrar offices is on the form. Forms are also available in Spanish, Vietnamese and Korean, the statement said.
Only individuals who were eligible to vote on May 5 may participate in the elections on May 19, and no new candidates are eligible to participate in the postponed elections, the statement said.
The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration for the May elections has passed and will not change despite the two-week delay.
Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by the local general registrar by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, May 19.
The Virginia Department of Elections is recruiting election officers to work at polling locations.
Northam said he is encouraging college and university students to become involved as election officers, as many retired Virginians—a population that traditionally serves as election officers—are at a higher risk for complications from COVID-19.
“While working as an election officer, students are not only able to help their communities, but they are also eligible for compensation,” the governor said in his release.
Those interested in working as election officers can apply at: elections.virginia.gov, email info@elections.virginia.gov, call 800-552-9745, or contact your locality’s general registrar.
