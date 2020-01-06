In an effort aimed at making it easier to vote, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday threw his support behind a bill that would make Election Day a state holiday in exchange for Lee-Jackson Day, a current holiday that commemorates two Confederate generals but is not recognized by several counties and towns, including Prince William.
Northam (D) announced the idea along with other initiatives aimed at boosting voter turnout, including allowing voters to cast ballots early without needing an excuse to do so.
Virginia is one of 39 states who allow early voting. But only six, including Virginia, require voters to meet certain criteria, such as working outside the county on Election Day or having a health issue.
During his announcement, Northam called Virginia’s early-voting criteria “arbitrary” and said Virginians should be able to vote at a time “that’s convenient for them. Not just convenient for the state.”
“In a state that once put up enormous barriers to vote, we should make sure we have as few barriers as possible,” Northam said. Making Election Day a holiday “will help more voters get to the polls.”
Swapping out the state holiday designated as Lee-Jackson Day would have little impact in Prince William County, where neither schools nor the county government offices are closed. Only the Prince William Courthouse still recognizes Lee-Jackson Day, which this year is Jan. 17, the Friday before the Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is Monday, Jan. 20.
Virginia has set aside a special holiday for Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson since 1890. The General Assembly first designated Lee’s birthday, Jan. 19, as a holiday and then added Jackson, who was born on Jan. 21, in 1904.
In 1978, former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder, who was then a state senator, pushed for Virginia to create a holiday honoring King, which was initially celebrated on Jan. 1 in the commonwealth.
In 1983, state lawmakers combined the holiday into Lee-Jackson-King Day to honor all three men, whom a state law designates as “defenders of causes.”
MLK Day was designated a federal holiday in 1986, but it was not until 2000 that Virginia decided to make MLK Day a separate holiday, leaving Lee-Jackson Day to be celebrated on the Friday before MLK Day, which is recognized on the third Monday in January.
Northam did not elaborate Monday on why he proposed eliminating Lee-Jackson Day as a state holiday. But the move is in line with several steps he has taken over the past year to address inequalities and lingering institutionalized racism in Virginia.
Among other things, Northam has proposed a plan to address higher maternal mortality rates in minority communities as well as a slate of criminal justice reform initiatives, including de-criminalizing marijuana. The governor has also proposed millions in extra funding for schools that serve high populations of low-income students.
It’s not the first time the idea of swapping Lee-Jackson Day for an Election Day holiday has come up in Virginia. U.S. Rep. Don McEachin, a Democrat representing Virginia’s 4th congressional district, proposed the idea in 2016, when he was a state senator.
Also, the Town of Dumfries declared Election Day a town holiday in lieu of Lee-Jackson Day in early 2019.
The legislation to make the change happen statewide this year will be carried by two Norfolk-area state lawmakers, state Sen. Louise Lucas, D-18th, and Del. Joseph Lindsey, D-90th.
