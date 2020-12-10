In response to surging COVID-19 cases across Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday further limited social gatherings to 10 people – down from 25 people – and imposed a curfew between 12 midnight and 5 a.m. for all residents with exceptions for those traveling for work or seeking medical attention.
Northam also expanded his mask order to require masks in all shared public spaces and to encourage people to wear masks in other people’s homes.
Northam imposed no further restrictions, however, on restaurants, schools, churches or private businesses. The measures will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14.
Northam called the curfew a “modified stay-at-home order.” It will require residents to stay home between midnight and 5 a.m. with exceptions for people who are traveling for work or seeking medical attention and certain food items.
Police will not stop anyone at those hours, as Northam did not include an enforcement mechanism.
The curfew is mostly intended to encourage — rather than force — residents to stay home late at night, when people tend to become more lax about taking precautions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Northam said he will continue to allow decisions about public and private schools to be made by school division and health department officials on the local level.
“We have left decision-making to the school boards and the superintendents in each school division. We recognize that one size doesn’t fit all … I’m not going to change that,” he said.
Northam said the mask mandate encourages people to wear masks any time they are around other individuals not in their own households, including at private homes and in all business workspaces. He mentioned restaurant kitchens, in particular, as places where all employees must wear face masks.
But he said he would not impose further restrictions on restaurants or indoor dining because restaurants are already under capacity limits as well as an executive order prohibiting alcohol sales after 10 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
