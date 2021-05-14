Northam lifts indoor mask mandate -- except in public schools, other limited settings

Gov. Ralph Northam will lift Virginia’s universal indoor mask mandate as of midnight Friday to align with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But masks will still be required in public schools, because of the low rate of vaccination among students, and in certain settings, according to a statement Northam released Friday.
Northam also said Virginia will ease all distancing and capacity restrictions on Friday, May 28, two weeks earlier than June 15 – the date Northam originally said the restrictions would be lifted.
The updates to Virginia’s mask policy are reflected in amendments to Executive Order 72 and will become effective at 12 midnight tonight, Friday, May 14, along with previously announced changes to mitigation measures, according to the release, which Northam’s office released at about 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Northam also issued the announcement in a new video message.
Virginia is able to take these steps as a result of “increasing vaccination rates, dramatically declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and statewide test positivity rate,” the news release said, as well as because of the revised federal guidelines.
“Virginians have been working hard, and we are seeing the results in our strong vaccine numbers and dramatically lowered case counts,” Northam said in the statement.
“That’s why we can safely move up the timeline for lifting mitigation measures in Virginia. I strongly urge any Virginian who is not yet vaccinated to do so—the vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19. The message is clear: Vaccinations are how we put this pandemic in the rearview mirror and get back to being with the people we love and doing the things we have missed.”
The revised CDC guidelines state that fully-vaccinated individuals do not have to wear masks in most indoor settings, except on public transit, in health care facilities and in congregate settings.
Businesses retain the ability to require masks in their establishments. Employees who work in certain business sectors—including restaurants, retail, fitness, personal care, and entertainment—must continue to wear masks unless fully vaccinated, per CDC guidance, the release stated.
“Those who are unvaccinated or not fully-vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks in all settings,” it added.
The state of emergency in Virginia will remain in place at least through June 30 to provide flexibility for local government and support ongoing COVID-19 vaccination efforts, the release said.
Northam will take executive action to ensure individuals have the option to wear masks up to and after that date. Masks will continue to be required in K-12 public schools, given low rates of vaccination among children, the release stated.
To encourage all Virginians to take advantage of available COVID-19 vaccines, Northam also encouraged all Virginians to participate in the “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action” on Tuesday, May 18.
Virginians can take part in the Day of Action by:
- Signing up to be a COVID Community Ambassador to help share COVID-19 updates and materials from top experts and sources with their networks and in their local community. Sign up to become a COVID Community Ambassador here.
- Sharing your vaccination story on social media. Add a Facebook profile photo frame, upload a backdrop to your next virtual meeting or record a short video highlighting why you chose to get vaccinated using the hashtag #VaccinateVirginia.
Virginia has administered nearly 7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 4 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, representing more than 63% of Virginia’s adult population, the release said.
Northam has said he remains confident the Commonwealth will meet President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of adults vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and the percent of positive tests continue to fall throughout the Commonwealth. Virginia is currently reporting a positivity rate of 3.5%, which is lower than at any time since the start of the pandemic.
The commonwealth’s seven-day average of new cases is 555, the lowest number in over 10 months. Virginia is currently recording its lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at 684, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.