Starting on Friday, May 1, Virginians will be able to go to the dentist, take their pets to the vet and undergo a knee replacement or other “elective” surgical procedures if needed.
But whether the state’s other shuttered businesses will be allowed to reopen on Friday, May 8, as initially planned, remains an open question.
During his thrice-weekly press conference Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam hesitated when asked by reporters whether Virginia is on track to enter phase one of the federal reopening guidelines, saying Virginia’s new COVID-19 cases “haven’t flattened out yet.”
“Nothing is set in stone,” Northam said, adding: “We’re really trying to think through this with thoughtfulness and fairness, and we’re really trying to keep Virginians safe.”
Last Friday, April 24, Northam said businesses he ordered closed because of the coronavirus pandemic might be able to reopen in two weeks -- by Friday, May 8 -- “but not before.” The decision, he said, depends on whether the state sees a 14-day downward trajectory in hospitalizations and in new COVID-19 cases relative to new daily tests. Northam also said the state should administer about 10,000 COVID-19 tests a day before fully reopening for business.
But Virginia Department of Health reports released in the days since Northam’s April 24 announcement have so far not shown the state to be meeting those goals.
On both Saturday, April 25, and again on Tuesday, April 28, the state set new one-day records for COVID-19 cases reported in a 24-hour period. Meanwhile the state’s daily tally of COVID-19 tests has dipped from about 4,000 last Friday to about 2,600 over the past few days.
On Wednesday, Northam said state officials are “looking at trends” to guide their decisions, including COVID-19 hospitalizations, available bed space and the number of ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients -- all of which have all stabilized.
Northam also acknowledged that as testing ramps up, more COVID-19 cases will be reported. Also, he said the time it takes to report the tests’ results is another variable. While initial tests took up to a week to return results, creating a lag in reported cases, more recent tests are turning around more quickly. Northam said he would give a fuller explanation during his press conference Friday about how state officials are evaluating such trends.
Elective surgeries resume, dental offices open
Meanwhile, the governor said he will let expire his executive order that banned elective surgeries and closed dentist and veterinarian offices to all but emergency procedures. The executive order is set to expire at midnight Thursday, April 30.
The order, which Northam signed March 25, aimed to preserve personal protective equipment for front-line health care workers and to reserve hospital bed space in case Virginia saw a surge in COVID-19 cases.
"Our efforts to slow the spread of this virus are showing success," Northam said. "Our hospitals have not been overwhelmed. We have been able to get more PPE and developed ways to decontaminate masks and gowns.”
Dr. Mike McDermott, president and CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg and chairman of the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, said hospitals supported the decision to halt elective surgeries even though the decision likely cost the state’s hospitals as much as $200 million in revenue.
“But that is insignificant,” McDermott added. “The more important thing was to build capacity in our hospitals.”
Now, he said, "It is important for all Virginians to know that if you need care, please do not hesitate to receive care to improve your health outcome."
Dental offices, which will also be allowed to reopen on Friday, will take certain precautions avoid spreading the virus and to keep their offices safe, said Dr. Elizabeth Reynolds, president of the Virginia Dental Association.
Among them, dental workers will wear additional PPE and offices will encourage patients to wear masks, conduct extra cleanings, screen patients for COVID-19, minimize or eliminate the need for patients to wait in the reception areas, and prioritize emergency cases, Reynolds said.
COVID-19 data by Zip code: Also on Wednesday, Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver said the Virginia Department of Health will begin to list COVID-19 case data at the zip code level on the VDH coronavirus website within the next several days.
So far, the state health department has only released case data on the health district and locality level.
Student loans: Northam also announced on Wednesday a new initiative to extend relief options for more than 200,000 Virginians with privately held student loans.
The federal CARES Act allows student loan holders to suspend their monthly loan payments without having to pay additional interest until Sept. 30. However, millions of borrowers with student loans made by private lenders and federal loans not owned by the U.S. government were left out of the relief bill, according to a press release issued by Northam’s office.
Under the initiative announced Wednesday, Virginians with commercially-owned Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) loans, Perkins loans, or privately held student loans will now be eligible for expanded relief.
Borrowers who need assistance must immediately contact their student loan servicer to identify their options, which include 90 days forbearance, waiving late payment fees, ensuring that no borrower is subject to a negative credit reporting, ceasing debt collection lawsuits for 90 days, and enrolling borrowers in other assistance programs, such as income-based repayments, the release said.
“Borrowers did not have a choice in whether their FFEL loans were held by the federal government or by the commercial lender, and yet 65% of all FFEL loans are not eligible for the CARES Act relief,” Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said in the press release.
“The principle of equity demands that we provide relief for all federal borrowers, regardless of whether the federal government or a commercial lender backs the loan.”
Other states included in the initiative include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont and Washington, the release said.
Private student loan servicers providing relief include: Aspire Resources, Inc.; College Ave Student Loan Servicing, LLC; Earnest Operations, LLC; Edfinancial Services, LLC; Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation; Lendkey Technologies, Inc.; Higher Education Loan Authority of the State of Missouri (MOHELA); Navient; Nelnet, Inc.; Scratch; SoFi Lending Corp.; Tuition Options, LLC; United Guaranty Services, Inc.; Upstart Network, Inc.; Utah Higher Education Assistance Authority (UHEAA); and Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC).
Borrowers can visit the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Federal Student Aid or call Federal Student Aid Information Center at 1-800-433-3243 or 1-800-730-8913 to determine the types of federal loans they have and whom is servicing their loan.
Borrowers experiencing trouble with their student loan servicer or looking to better understand the implications of the relief options are encouraged to contact Virginia’s Student Loan Advocate at studentloan@schev.edu or 804-786-2832. For additional information about relief options for federal loan borrowers, visit schev.edu/studentloan.
