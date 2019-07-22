Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.