Governor Ralph Northam is extending until Friday, May 8, his executive order banning groups of 10 or more and closing recreation, entertainment and personal care businesses.
The order also limits restaurants to takeout and delivery services only. Northam first signed Executive Order 53 on Tuesday, March 24. It was initially set to expire next week.
“As we have seen from our data and models, social distancing is working, and we are slowing the spread of this virus,” Northam said in a statement. “But it is too early to let up. By extending this order to keep certain businesses closed or restricted, we can continue to evaluate the situation and plan for how to eventually ease restrictions so that our businesses may operate without endangering public health.”
Northam made the announcement at his 2 p.m. briefing on Wednesday, April 15. The governor said his stay-at-home order will remain in place until Wednesday, June 10.
Northam said he has no intention of extending the June 10 deadline but said the situation with the coronavirus is “dynamic” and “fluid” and something he is “looking at every day.”
Northam acknowledged that Virginians are making sacrifices to comply with his executive orders and said he understands that essential workers, who continue to report to jobs in health care and grocery stores, are “stressed.”
“They feel like their own health is at risk and they want to protect their families,” Northam said.
Northam urged Virginians to continue to stay home as much as possible and to wear face coverings when they must venture out.
These ongoing efforts, he said, “are helping. They’re slowing the spread of the coronavirus and giving us time to plan and prepare.”
Northam also used the briefing to announce the state would use $70 million from the federal coronavirus relief bill, also known as the CARES Act, to support childcare initiatives for essential workers with children under the age of 12.
The money would “provide direct cash assistance” to childcare centers that remain open and will eliminate until June copays from parents who rely on federal subsidies to cover their childcare bills, Northam said.
Regarding reopening the state’s businesses, Northam said he would coordinate with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to avoid confusion.
Northam offered no specific timeline beyond his executive orders’ expiration dates, but said when the decision is made to reopen businesses, residents will be urged to continue to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings.
Virginia reported a total of 6,500 COVID-19 cases and an additional 41 deaths Wednesday for a new death tally of 195. Prince William County reported 536 cases and 11 deaths.
Wednesday marked the largest one-day increase in the state’s death toll, but State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said the spike has more to do with the pace of recording and updating the state’s COVID-19 database than any particular incident or outbreak. Oliver said there would be “periodic jumps” in such numbers.
“That represents prior history, not necessarily what happened today,” he added.
