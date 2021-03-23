Northam eases capacity limits on indoor, outdoor gatherings, says Va. is on track to open vaccine to all ‘in weeks’

More people will be allowed to attend weddings and indoor and outdoor entertainment and sporting events in Virginia as of April 1, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.
Starting next month, weddings and other social events in Virginia can have as many as 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Also, indoor entertainment venues will be allowed up to 500 people or up to 30% capacity – whichever is less.
For outdoor entertainment venues – such as college and professional sports stadiums – the limit will rise to 30% of capacity with no numeric cap. The change means a baseball stadium that seats 10,000 spectators will be allowed to have about 3,300.
Northam said the changes are the result of the state’s improving COVID-19 case numbers and vaccination rates.
The new 50-person limit on indoor social events is an increase from the 25-person limit he announced just a few weeks ago.
Northam also announced an easing of restrictions on high school and recreational sports that will allow up to 100 people indoors, up from 25, and 500 people outdoors, up from 250.
Northam said the changes are in line with new guidance on graduations, which he released last week. Outdoor graduation ceremonies can have as many as 5,000 spectators or about 30% of a venue’s capacity – whichever is less. Indoor graduation ceremonies can have up to 500 people or 30% of a venue’s capacity, whichever is less.
The state’s mask mandate and social distancing rules are not going away, however, and Northam stressed that both are necessary to further improve the state’s COVID-19 metrics. Northam characterized the capacity changes as “measured” and not a matter of “just flipping a switch” back to normal.
Northam said he and other state governors discussed such easing of restrictions with Dr. Anthony Fauci Tuesday morning.
“To be very clear, we are not simply throwing the doors open,” Northam said. “We still have a strict gathering limits, a universal mask mandate and capacity restrictions, both indoors and outdoors.”
Asked why high school and recreational event capacity limits will remain much lower than those set for college and professional venues, Northam said high schools don’t have the “staffing and infrastructure” to supervise social distancing and masking rules that professional venues do.
Regarding COVID-19 cases, Northam noted that Virginia’s daily numbers have “plateaued” at about 1,400 new cases a day, while the state’s percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests is about 5.6%.
Both are far below the 6,000 new cases and 17% percent-positivity rate Virginia saw during the mid-January peak. Still, the numbers are high enough to indicate that “there’s still a lot of virus in our communities,” Northam said.
Northam stressed that the future course of the pandemic is in Virginians’ hands, and that residents must continue to follow protocols, such as hand-washing and social distancing, and get vaccinated as soon as they are able.
“Vaccines are the light at the end of the tunnel. But only if we take them. And only if we make smart choices until most people are protected,” he added.
More vaccine coming
Regarding COVID-19 vaccine, Northam announced that the state received 500,000 doses of vaccine this week, which is more than double the roughly 200,000 weekly allotment the state had been receiving just a few weeks ago.
Northam noted the opening this week of four federally funded community vaccination centers, including one in Prince William County at the former Gander Mountain store site. He said the state had already exceeded its goal of administering 50,000 doses of vaccine a day.
The pace will be enough to open up distribution “to anyone who wants to be vaccinated” in a “matter of weeks,” Northam said.
In response to a question about the letter sent to him last week by Northern Virginia elected leaders, including Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, asking for more vaccine for the state’s largest localities, Northam said the Virginia Department of Health is “working hard to make sure they have enough doses to keep up with demand.”
“It's important for everyone to have that opportunity, to get vaccinated, because that is the only way we put this pandemic behind us,” Northam said. “We're on track to meet President Biden's goal of having vaccine available to every adult by May 1, and I'm confident that we will exceed it.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
