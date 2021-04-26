Northam, Democratic leaders endorse Del. Hala Ayala for lieutenant governor

Gov. Ralph Northam and other Virginia Democratic party leaders are endorsing Del. Hala Ayala to be Virginia’s next lieutenant governor, giving a major boost to Ayala’s campaign.
Northam, Speaker of the House Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-41st, of Fairfax, and House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-46th, of Alexandria, announced their endorsements Monday morning ahead of a press conference scheduled this afternoon in Richmond.
“During my time as governor, we have made extraordinary progress in our commonwealth, from expanding Medicaid for 500,000 Virginians to passing critical criminal justice reforms,” Northam said in a statement. “We need to continue building on that progress, and that’s why I am so excited to endorse Del. Hala Ayala for lieutenant governor.”
Ayala, 48, has represented the 51st House of Delegates district, located solely in Prince William County, since 2018. If elected lieutenant governor, Ayala would make history as the first woman lieutenant governor and the first woman of color elected statewide in Virginia history.
She is running in a Democratic primary field alongside five other candidates.
An April 22 poll of Democratic primary voters conducted by the Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center found Ayala trailing in the race at 2%. The frontrunner, Del. Sam Rasoul, D-11th, of Roanoke, led the poll with 12% support. Almost two out of three Democratic voters surveyed said they are undecided.
In a statement, Filler-Corn said she is supporting Ayala because she is “a tireless advocate for Virginians of every background.”
“As a member of our Democratic majority she helped lead the fight to enact long overdue criminal justice reforms, raise the minimum wage, and legalize marijuana,” Filler-Corn said.
Ayala said in a press statement Monday that she is honored to have the endorsement of Northam and other Democratic leaders in the commonwealth.
“Gov. Northam’s leadership has transformed our commonwealth, and because of him, we have made progress that has bettered the lives of millions of Virginians. His lasting legacy will be that of justice and equity,” Ayala said.
