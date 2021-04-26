You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Northam, Democratic leaders endorse Del. Hala Ayala for lieutenant governor

  • Updated
  • 0
Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st, during Oct. 10 candidate forum

Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st, speaks during an Oct. 10, 2019, candidate forum at Dar Al Noor mosque.

 Mike Beaty

Gov. Ralph Northam and other Virginia Democratic party leaders are endorsing Del. Hala Ayala to be Virginia’s next lieutenant governor, giving a major boost to Ayala’s campaign. 

Northam, Speaker of the House Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-41st, of Fairfax, and House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-46th, of Alexandria, announced their endorsements Monday morning ahead of a press conference scheduled this afternoon in Richmond. 

“During my time as governor, we have made extraordinary progress in our commonwealth, from expanding Medicaid for 500,000 Virginians to passing critical criminal justice reforms,” Northam said in a statement. “We need to continue building on that progress, and that’s why I am so excited to endorse Del. Hala Ayala for lieutenant governor.”

John_Jenkins_Elementary_School_Ribbon_Cutting__S525248_Digi.JPG

Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st, spoke at the Aug. 28, 2019, ribbon-cutting ceremony for John D. Jenkins Elementary School. 

Ayala, 48, has represented the 51st House of Delegates district, located solely in Prince William County, since 2018. If elected lieutenant governor, Ayala would make history as the first woman lieutenant governor and the first woman of color elected statewide in Virginia history.

She is running in a Democratic primary field alongside five other candidates. 

An April 22 poll of Democratic primary voters conducted by the Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center found Ayala trailing in the race at 2%. The frontrunner, Del. Sam Rasoul, D-11th, of Roanoke, led the poll with 12% support. Almost two out of three Democratic voters surveyed said they are undecided. 

In a statement, Filler-Corn said she is supporting Ayala because she is “a tireless advocate for Virginians of every background.” 

“As a member of our Democratic majority she helped lead the fight to enact long overdue criminal justice reforms, raise the minimum wage, and legalize marijuana,” Filler-Corn said. 

Ayala said in a press statement Monday that she is honored to have the endorsement of Northam and other Democratic leaders in the commonwealth.

“Gov. Northam’s leadership has transformed our commonwealth, and because of him, we have made progress that has bettered the lives of millions of Virginians. His lasting legacy will be that of justice and equity,” Ayala said. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters