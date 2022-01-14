Northam declares another state of emergency ahead of the weekend winter storm

During his last full day in office, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Friday ahead of this weekend’s expected winter weather.
The latest snow forecast varies across Prince William County. Western Prince William could be in for as much as 5 to 8 inches of snow, while the mid-county area could get 4 to 5 inches and eastern Prince William, 3 to 4, according to the latest snowfall map issued by the National Weather Service at about 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.
As of about 1 p.m. Friday, however, Prince William County had not yet been included in the winter storm watch and is still under only a “hazardous weather outlook,” according to the National Weather Service website.
Across the state, “significant snow, sleet and ice” is predicted to begin Saturday night and extend through Monday. Some areas in Southwest Virginia are predicted to get up to a foot of snow, according to an announcement issued by Northam’s office.
“We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Northam said in the announcement. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Governor-elect Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now.”
State emergency officials conducted a joint preparation call Friday morning with Youngkin and his team, the announcement said.
Northam acknowledged that parts of Virginia are still dealing with the consequences of last week's back-to-back snow events, including power restoration and significant debris removal.
“This upcoming weather system is likely to include additional downed trees, more electrical outages, and significant impacts on travel conditions,” the announcement says.
Among other things, Executive Order 85, allows:
The activation of the Virginia Emergency Operations Center and the Virginia Emergency Support Team to coordinate assistance to state, local, and tribal governments and to facilitate emergency services assignments to other agencies.
The order also dedicates up to $1 million in state funds for state and local efforts to respond to the emergency, allows for the activization of the National Guard and loosens the rules to allow state agencies to more easily contract for services related to storm response and cleanup.
The executive order will be in effect until Feb. 13 unless ended or extended by Youngkin.
Good riddance to Northam. The worst governor in Virginia history, a total dunce.
