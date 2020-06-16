Virginians might soon be able to add another state holiday to the calendar.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that he’ll introduce state legislation to make June 19, commonly known as “Juneteenth,” a state holiday to formally mark the day in 1865 when Union soldiers notified slaves in Galveston, Texas, of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.
Northam made the announcement during his twice weekly press conference in Richmond, which was attended by singer and music producer Pharrell Williams, a native of Virginia Beach.
Williams is working on a Juneteenth-inspired stage musical with “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and recently urged Virginia Beach officials to paint the Virginia Beach boardwalk with “Black Lives Matter,” similar to what D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser did nearly two weeks ago, according to the Virginian-Pilot.
Virginia already recognizes Juneteenth with state resolution.
“That’s nice,” Northam said, “But we need to do much more. It's time we elevate this. It’s not just a celebration by and for some Virginians, but one that must be acknowledged and celebrated by all of us, because that's how important this event is. It finally shut the door on the enslavement.”
Northam said employees of the state’s executive branch would have June 19th off this year, which is this Friday. The governor said he would introduce legislation to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for all state employees and urged Virginia’s local jurisdictions to do the same.
While the Union soldiers’ announcement in Texas -- considered the farthest-flung location of U.S. slaves at the time -- did not end racism, black oppression or violence, Northam said the day is “an important symbol” and should be commemorated.
“ …It says to black communities, this is not just your history. This is everyone's shared history and we recognize it,” Northam said.
The General Assembly could take up the new legislation in August when they will meet for a as-yet-unscheduled special session. The move would follow the state legislature’s vote earlier this year to make Election Day a state holiday in the place of Lee-Jackson Day, a former state holiday that honored two Confederate generals and was celebrated on the Friday before Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.
“Some might say changing in a state holiday is merely a symbolic action. But symbols do matter,” Northam said. “If they didn't, people wouldn't be fighting so hard to keep Confederate flags and statues up.”
Williams, who said he is a descendant of slaves, called the announcement “a big display of progress.”
“Black lives matter in the eyes of the commonwealth. I can't say that it always has, but finally we recognize that black lives absolutely matter,” he said.
Williams said he and the governor spoke over the weekend about making Juneteenth an official holiday in Virginia.
“...What I said to him was, ‘Yes, we can do better.’ And so this is what listening looks like,” Williams said of that conversation. “It makes sense that Virginia officially recognizes this holiday, and in this powerful way, … because it's been overlooked for so long. … This is our chance to lead, to truly embrace the importance of Juneteenth and treat it as a celebration of freedom that black people deserve.”
Williams called on Virginia’s businesses to also make Juneteenth a holiday for their workers and said he believes Juneteenth deserves the same level of recognition as Independence Day, July 4.
“On July 4th, 1776, not everybody was free and celebrating their independence day. So here's our day. And if you love us, it'll be your day, too,” Williams said.
Northam’s announcement about Juneteenth follows his call to take down the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s iconic Monument Avenue. Northam announced June 4 that he would like the statue removed “as soon as possible.” The statue remains standing, albeit covered with graffiti from protesters, and is now the subject of at least two lawsuits challenging the governor’s authority to remove it.
When asked by a reporter what he would say to people who think he’s doing too much to address racial inequalities in Virginia, Northam said he would disagree.
“We still have so much to do,” he replied. “And this is just another step in the right direction of, I think, really telling the history … of Virginia.”
After a 2019 a scandal that nearly ended his political career --the revelation that his medical school yearbook page contains a picture of a person in a Ku Klux Klan robe and another in blackface -- Northam pledged to do all he could to address systemic racism in Virginia. In the wake of the ongoing protests against police brutality sparked by the Memorial Day police killing of George Floyd, Northam said he believes Virginia is now at a crossroads.
“We can either go one way and continue the divisiveness, or we can go the other way and start healing and unifying and bringing people together,” he said.
At the start of the press conference, Northam briefly discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and said that while Virginia’s numbers are trending in the right direction, the state is not yet ready to transition into Phase 3 of the “Forward Virginia” reopening plan.
Northam said he would continue to study the health data and share more details about Phase 3 during his next press conference on Thursday, June 18.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
