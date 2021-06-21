Northam: 70% of adult Virginians have had at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Virginia is the 16th state in the U.S. to reach President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of the adult population receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday, June 21.
Appearing with other state health department officials at Hope Pharmacy, a small, minority- and woman-owned pharmacy in Richmond Monday morning, Northam said the state reached the 70% threshold two weeks ahead of the July 4 target date, according to data compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Virginia has reached a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19,” Northam said, according to a press release issued by his office Monday morning.
“Thanks to the millions of Virginians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, the virus is in retreat, our economy is growing, and we are closer to putting this pandemic behind us.”
Northam credited “strong partnerships in our communities, health systems, the private sector, and across all levels of government” for helping the state achieve the goal.
“Even as we celebrate this tremendous achievement, we will continue working together to vaccinate everyone who is eligible so our commonwealth so can keep moving forward,” Northam said.
As of Monday, June 21, more than 8.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia and more than 4.2 million individuals, or 60.3% of the population 18 and older, are fully vaccinated, the release said.
Federal approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 15 made more than 400,000 additional Virginians eligible to get vaccinated, and about 30% in that age group have received the vaccine so far, the release said.
The Virginia Department of Health will continue working with school districts to make the vaccine available to students as the vaccination efforts shift from large-scale vaccination sites to health care providers, pharmacies, and mobile vaccine clinics, the release said.
“Virginia’s remarkable progress is a testament to the commitment, coordination, and leadership of our local health districts, community-based organizations, faith leaders, National Guard members, and so many others,” said Dr. Danny TK Avula, who coordinated Virginia’s vaccination efforts. “While there is still work to do in addressing vaccine hesitancy, I remain confident that we can keep this momentum going and defeat this virus.”
Northam lifted the state’s universal mask mandate on May 15 and ended all COVID-19 mitigation measures on May 28. The state of emergency he declared on March 12, 2020, in response to COVID-19 is set to expire on June 30.
“Unvaccinated individuals and those who are not fully vaccinated should continue wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces in accordance with federal CDC guidance,” the release said.
As of Sunday, the City of Manassas and Prince William County were ranked third and fifth, respectively, among Northern Virginia jurisdictions in the percent of adults with at least one dose of the vaccine, according to VDH.
Loudoun County is leading the region with 75.4% of its adults vaccinated with at least one dose, followed by Fairfax County with 73%. The City of Manassas reported 69.8%, while Arlington County reported 68%.
Prince William County reported that 67.2% of its adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 58.6% of Prince William adults are fully vaccinated, while 46.1% of the county’s total population is fully vaccinated, according to VDH data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.