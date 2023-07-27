About one in five Prince William public schools got relief from the cost of paying for school meals that kids couldn’t afford thanks to a nonprofit group’s fundraising.
Under Virginia law, schools must provide kids with lunch even if they don’t have money to pay for those meals. Schools accumulate debt for those unpaid meals, which can become a burden on their budgets.
A local nonprofit called Settle the Debt was created to help schools clear those debts so their budget dollars can stay focused on supporting student learning.
Settle the Debt paid off $64,947 of the approximately $400,000 in student meal debt that had accumulated this past school year—enough to cover 20 of the county’s 100 schools.
Gainesville attorney and mom Adelle Settle, who runs Settle the Debt, said any donations the organization collects from now on will be used to cover meal debt incurred during the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
Most of the schools’ meal debts were covered by small donations, usually between $20 and $100. But in one case, an anonymous graduate of Woodbridge Senior High School paid off its entire lunch debt of about $26,000, Settle said.
Federal dollars provide free and reduced-price lunch at school for low income children at schools nationwide. Under a special federal program, about 30 of the county’s schools have free meals for all students. The Community Eligibility Provision makes lunch free for all kids at schools where at least 40 percent of students qualify for federal free or reduced-priced meals.
Paying for school meals is a challenge for many Northern Virginia families that the federal government does not consider low income because requirements to qualify for free and reduced-priced student meals don’t take into account the area’s high cost of living. Many Prince William County families make too much to qualify but still struggle financially.
The problem has been exacerbated by high inflation and the fact that all school meals were free during the pandemic and up until the start of this past school year. Parents got out of the routine of paying for school meals, Settle said.
“The need is high right now and that reflects inflation challenges and the changing economy,” Settle said. “But also, it reflects how parents weren’t accustomed to paying it, so it’s left their budget. Parents didn’t have to worry about it during the pandemic, and that flexibility helped families budget better.”
Settle collects donations for Settle the Debt and decides how to dole out the money based on economic need and geography. She says she wants to spread the money “equitably around the county.”
Individual donors can choose what school they want their money to go toward, but if they do not, the money goes into a general fund, which Settle the Debt allocates to various schools.
Though Settle takes pride in her nonprofit, she says that she looks forward to the day when it is no longer necessary to pay off students’ meal debts. Settle is an advocate for universal free school meals, which are already a reality in states like California and Maine.
“I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to pass this, so that parents won’t struggle to cover this very important part of kids’ lives,” Settle said.
Settle said that she thinks Virginia is “much closer” to passing universal free school meals than they have been in the past, and Settle the Debt has been increasing its efforts to advocate for it.
“We’re ramping up our efforts to reach out to the legislature to pass free school meals,” Settle said. “Just expressing who we are, what we want and why it would be a good economic decision to make sure every kid gets school meals and does not have to pay for them.”
Until universal free school meals are passed in Virginia, Settle said the organization will continue to fundraise.
“My goal is always to pay off as much school meal debt as exists,” Settle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.