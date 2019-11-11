Hero’s Bridge, a local nonprofit, is launching a project to collect regional veterans’ portraits – both current and taken during their times of service -- to display in a future traveling exhibit.
Portraits will be shared via social media and the Hero’s Bridge website. In summer 2020, Hero’s Bridge will commence a traveling exhibit to display portraits at galleries throughout Hero’s Bridge service area that will include details of the veterans’ time in active-duty military service.
“We are excited to recognize our area veterans who have served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War in this unique way,” said Molly Brooks, co-founder of Hero’s Bridge. “The contrasting images of their youthful military portraits and today’s images evoke a powerful and emotional message. We value, recognize and express our gratitude to our veterans today and every day.”
Hero’s Bridge welcomes veterans to participate in the project and galleries to schedule the exhibit for summer 2020.
Contact Hero’s Bridge for details at outreach@herosbridge.org or 540-341-5378.
Hero’s Bridge is dedicated to serving elderly veterans, ages 65 and older. The nonprofit operates six programs: Battle Buddy, Honor Guard, Rapid Relief Corps, Resource Scouts, Paw Patrol, Corps of Engineers and Rapid Relief Corps.
Its services are available to veterans wherever they call home, at no expense to them or their families, according to a Hero’s Bridge press release.
Know a veteran who needs help? Reach Hero’s Bridge at 540-341-5378 or visit www.herosbridge.org for more information.
